Season 5 Of ‘Orange is the New Black’ Leaked Online By Hacker

Hackers calling themselves “thedarkoverlord” leaked 10 episodes out of 13 episodes of Season 5 of the Netflix hit show Orange is the New Black online on the popular file-sharing website, The Pirate Bay. Originally, the hacker was holding the network hostage but when Netflix refused to meet their demands, they released 10 episodes of the newest season to the file-sharing website. The reason why it was 10 episodes out of 13 was because when the network was hacked, they hadn’t had the whole season completed yet.

According to USA Today, although the season was set to be released by Netflix on June 9, 2017, the hackers have released it much earlier. The hackers announced on Saturday on Twitter that Episodes 2 to 10 were released for early viewing pleasure. It is not certain whether or not Netflix will release Season 5 early now or not since it has already been hacked into and leaked online for free download. The hackers had this to say to Netflix about their work.

“You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was.”

They also had this warning to give to other networks.

“There’s still time to save yourselves. Our offer (s) are still on the table—-for now.”

Netflix stated that they are aware of the situation and that a production vendor that is used by several major TV networks had their security hacked. The authorities, such as the FBI, are investigating the hacking and are doing everything they can to find out who it is and to stop them completely. It seems all of the other major networks better hope the person or people responsible for this hacking is stopped soon or they will be next since the hackers are threatening to go after many of the other major networks next. In fact, they listed ABC, NatGeo, IFC, and many more major networks could be next if they don’t comply with their ransom demands.

The other major networks being threatened to have their TV shows stolen and released online have yet to comment on the situation. The FBI has also yet to comment on what is happening with the investigation.

Many people, according to reports, have tweeted how happy they are about this hacking since they get to watch Season 5 of Orange is the New Black much earlier than usual and for free. They thanked the hackers and asked for the release of other popular shows on other networks too.

The hackers also had this to say about what they did and are still planning to do with other networks.

“Oh, what fun we’re going to have. We’re not playing games anymore!”

Some of the other shows on other major networks that may have been hacked and stolen and may be shared online early include Bill Nye Saves the World from Netflix, Brockmire from IFC, Celebrity Apprentice from NBC, and NCIS Los Angeles” from CBS.

This will negatively affect Netflix and their subscriber base since they have about 100 million subscribers from around the world already, and more people are still signing up.

[Featured Image by Craig Barrit/Getty Images]