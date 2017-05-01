Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Available For Samsung Galaxy S4, Nexus 5, And OnePlus 3 Via Custom ROMs

While the official Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is available only to certain Google Pixel and Nexus devices right now, there are custom ROMs based on this iteration of Google’s mobile operating system that other Android smartphones can use.

For instance, owners of the Samsung Galaxy S4 bearing the model number GT-I9500 can download the ResurrectionRemix ROM, offering not only the Android 7.1.2 Nougat treats but also a few aftermarket featured that allow for further customization of the device. A comprehensive list of features of this custom firmware are posted on Team Android and some of them are the Battery Bar customization options, allowing the users to enable and disable showing the notification count, personalize the clock more, use of lockscreen Bottom and General shortcuts and the use of the “Clear All Tasks” switch.

OnePlus 3 can also be installed with an Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, thanks to the Phoenix AOSP Extended ROM. According to the custom firmware’s official website, this AOSP-based firmware compatible with the OnePlus 3 units offers stock UI/UX alongside personalization features and Substratum Engine. Further describing this Android 7.1.2 Nougat custom ROM, the page reads.

“The project has been made by cherry-picking various commits from various other projects. Being based on AOSP it provides a smooth and lag-free experience out of the box.”

The Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is currently available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, and Nexus devices such as the Nexus 6P, 5X, and Nexus Player, according to Ars Technica, leaving the Nexus 5 out of the list. But because of the custom ROM called Android 7.1.2 CypherOS, owners of this 2013 smartphone will be able to taste the Nougat flavor. A separate Team Android post explained that Cypher is “an extension to pure Android” and it “tries to maintain the purity of Android while offering useful features for users.” The objective of this custom firmware is to provide the ultimate level of performance while “achieving simplicity.”

Although it really is tempting to utilize a custom ROM to experience the most advanced version of the Nougat, this kind of process is not for everybody. It is recommended to be done only by those with experience and technical knowledge about custom ROM installation. The Inquisitr would like to remind users of Nexus 5, OnePlus 3, and Samsung Galaxy S4 owners thinking of installing a custom Android firmware that any mistake during the process could cause permanent damage to the device. And if that happens, any active warranty available for the smartphones won’t be used since they will be rendered null upon installation of any unofficial firmware like custom ROMS.

But for those who have decided to install the respective Android 7.1.2 Nougat update via custom ROMs, make sure to follow the pre-requisites that will ensure a successful installation process. First, make sure to have a full battery or at least 80 percent remaining power. Having enough juice pack will lessen the chances of the phone automatically turning off due to a drained-out battery. Should this happen, it could brick the Android device.

Second, installing a custom recovery tool such as the highly reliable TeamWin Recovery Project is essential as it will be used to create a backup of important files as well as flash the firmware to the phone.

Third, a PC connection is necessary to access the custom ROM based on the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. Make sure to install the proper USB drivers and enable USB Debugging mode from the phone so that connecting your mobile device to a computer will go as smooth as possible.

Make sure to head over to the links provided above for the complete installation guide for the respective custom ROMs available for Samsung Galaxy S4, Nexus 5, and OnePlus 3.

[Featured Image by Allison Joyce/Getty Images]