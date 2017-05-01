Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Team Up To Renegotiate ‘The Voice’ Salary, Contract

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are allegedly putting pressure on NBC executives to give them a better deal. A new report revealed that Stefani and Shelton are prepping to renegotiate their The Voice contract as a team.

According to Celebrity Insider, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are teaming up to get a better deal for next season. The site reported that the two were following the footsteps of Friends and The Big Bang Theory stars by asking for a salary increase as a duo. Stefani and Shelton knew the impact they had on their audience and are planning to use this as a leverage. Given that they make up 50 percent of the judging panel, the couple believed that they had a better chance of getting a salary bump if they negotiate together.

“Gwen and Blake have teamed up together in negotiations with The Voice. Together they make up 50 percent of the judging panel and know they have more power united than they do alone. It is a very smart move. Together they have double the power. The cast of Friends got together when negotiating their deal so it only makes sense that Gwen and Blake team up,” the insider said.

NBC executives know that many fans of The Voice not only stick around for the talent but also to get their dose of Stefani and Shelton. If they wanted to keep the ratings up, they had no choice but to keep Stefani and Shelton happy. Sources revealed that the producers even asked the couple to try to keep their playful banter on the show.

“People are tuning in just to see the sparks fly between them, so they were told to keep the momentum going and make it even steamier. Gwen’s whole ‘I love you, Blake’ thing was not planned. However, it was perfect and they loved it,” the source added.

It seems that their plan of putting Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship front and center is working. The site reported that The Voice has consistently been one of the top-rated shows on television, with millions of viewers tuning in each episode. With or without Shelton, the insider revealed that the The Voice executives were keen on keeping Stefani, saying that she added much value to the show.

“The executives already want to keep Gwen for next season and keep the cast as is. The way things are going right now, there is no reason to sub her out for Christina or Miley.”

In other news, Gwen Stefani was forced to cancel her Las Vegas performance after rupturing an eardrum. According to AOL, Stefani was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last Tuesday just when she was scheduled to perform at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Stefani’s doctors advised her to take a much-needed break while Jennifer Hudson took her place.

The site reported that Stefani was able to film a short video for her fans explaining what happened. The Voice judge also apologized for missing the charity event and extended her congratulations to Andre Agassi and Ronald Pearlman.

“They did a stage announcement saying that they did have a special message from Gwen, because she wasn’t able to attend. On stage, an MC did say that it was due to doctors’ orders that she wasn’t able to be there. They then played this really nice video of her. In the video, she was really enthusiastic and she talked about all the work that the organization does. She spoke really kindly about the institute and apologized that she couldn’t be there,” an eyewitness said.

