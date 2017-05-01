Brad Pitt has no plans to reconcile with Angelina Jolie, with a source explaining that the actor is more focused on being a better father to his six children.

In September, Brad Pitt was said to have been left blindsided by Angelina’s decision to file divorce papers on her husband of two years, having made it known through the help of her PR team that she no longer saw the relationship working out.

Allegations regarding alleged child abuse and drug abuse surfaced days after the divorce filing, giving the impression that Jolie’s reasons for wanting to distance herself from Brad Pitt and fight for full custody stemmed around the actor’s supposed anger issues and substance struggle.

Brad Pitt has his first overnight visit with his 6 children since splitting from Angelina Jolie. https://t.co/BoABsUVzxh pic.twitter.com/IoZP4cCpqf — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 26, 2017

Brad Pitt strongly denied those claims, as a rep for the Hollywood star added that the smear campaign against him is ridiculous — Brad was sure to fight the claims that had been made against him, adding that he would most certainly battle it out with Jolie in court.

In recent weeks, however, sources have mentioned that Angelina and Brad Pitt are on much better terms. They’ve started speaking to one another again — in fact, Brad Pitt has even had the chance to spend more time with his six children, which has really uplifted his mood considering that they mean the world to him.

Earlier this month, Angelina had purchased a multi-million dollar home in Los Feliz, Vanity Fair revealed, just three miles away from Brad Pitt’s home, which strongly gave the thought that the duo could potentially get back together now that their differences have been put aside.

Not quite, Hollywood Life reports.

Despite the rumours – neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie are currently dating anyone https://t.co/yV0oQT3r41 pic.twitter.com/ejVuyYXjwQ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 20, 2017

Brad Pitt is on better terms with Angie, but he has no plans to get back with her, an insider claims. He’s only focused on building a better relationship with his children, especially now that he’s been given the chance to spend more time with them.

“He’s building back his relationship with his kids, focusing on his career, and getting back on track. This is all a part of adjusting to being single again,” the insider mentions. “Brad is focused on himself right now.”

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Angie had made plans to fight for full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt, but that’s all changed now. They are in a much better place than they were in September when Jolie was refusing to talk to Brad, who tried to come to an understanding as to why his marriage was suddenly ending.

It’s said that a lot of work and talking helped Angelina Jolie come around and realize that Brad will forever be part of the family. She acknowledges that the children need a father in their lives, and she should not stand in the way of their happiness over her own issues with Pitt.

Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘dating a bit’ following split from Angelina Jolie https://t.co/1dc9K1LLug pic.twitter.com/hWdY4gELhA — The Informer (@The_lnformer) April 19, 2017

News of Brad Pitt’s decision to focus his attention on his relationship with the kids as opposed to working things out with Jolie comes just weeks after insiders claimed that the actor was on speaking terms with Jennifer Aniston, who has supposedly been supporting her ex-husband through this difficult time.

It’s unclear whether the duo has met up since Jolie filed the papers, but from what sources have gathered, Brad Pitt is enjoying the idea of being back in touch with his former partner, who has allegedly been a tremendous help for Brad Pitt to overcome his split from Jolie.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]