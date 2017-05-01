Kylie Jenner is said to be annoyed by the fact that Scott Disick is still friends with Tyga despite the fact that the 19-year-old is no longer in a relationship with the father-of-one.

Kylie and Tyga called it quits just over a month ago, and while she has chosen not to speak to him any longer, Scott has chosen to do the opposite, which has annoyed Jenner because the 33-year-old is family and should stick by her side, not with Tyga.

Sources for Hollywood Life claim that Kylie Jenner was convinced that after ending things with her rapper beau, Scott would be respectful enough to also end his friendship with the former Young Money artist, but that hasn’t happened.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Dating? Rapper Seen With Beauty Mogul Before Concert https://t.co/1eHuzKAlkR pic.twitter.com/8wtB5wfRAi — Technoman (@coinvolver) May 1, 2017

In fact, Scott has continued to enjoy nights out with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. They consider themselves to be the best of friends, and since the split from Kylie, Tyga has been seen with Scott on more than one occasion, partying with friends all over Hollywood.

It’s left Kylie Jenner beyond frustrated because, in order for her to completely move on from the “Faded” star, she wants people in her family to follow her lead and distance themselves from Tyga the same way that she has — she doesn’t want to reconcile with him again.

“Kylie’s very hurt that Scott’s still partying with Tyga, she’s taking it personally. Scott is like her older brother, she thinks he should have more loyalty. But Scott doesn’t see it that way, he thinks she’s being petty and immature. He has no plans to end his friendship with Tyga, he likes hanging out with him,” a source explains.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get close in Boston — See the pic. https://t.co/avUMJKwVga pic.twitter.com/8hGyiM39Cm — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 30, 2017

Now that Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating Travis Scott, it would make things even more awkward if Tyga was to be over at Disick’s house when the 19-year-old was to stop by.

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want to find herself in an awkward confrontation because she’s realized that she no longer wants to be with her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend, but if she continuously has to see him at Scott’s place, or even seeing photos of them together, she would feel like she can’t escape the relationship that she so badly wants to be over with.

In late April, Kylie Jenner supposedly came to the realization that her romance with Tyga wouldn’t work out, having been left bothered by cheating claims that had been made by Blac Chyna, the mother to Tyga’s only child, who insisted the 27-year-old was hooking up with other men.

Of course, this hadn’t been the first time Kylie Jenner had to deal with cheating allegations, along with the supposed fact that the rapper was constantly partying with friends while his baby mama drama continued to worsen.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still sparking romance rumors after partying in Boston: https://t.co/QTQitJP5xb pic.twitter.com/oyjpCqk8qB — E! News (@enews) April 30, 2017

It all became too much for the 19-year-old who has simply wanted to focus her attention on her business, stressing that if she falls in love with Travis Scott, as revealed by Complex, that’s fine — so long as the guy she’s dating doesn’t give her a headache like Tyga did. Kylie Jenner can’t stand the type of drama that surrounded her ex-boyfriend on a daily basis, she needed out.

It has yet to be seen whether or not Kylie Jenner will abstain from reconciling with Tyga.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]