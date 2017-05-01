Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Woman In Scott Disick’s Hotel Room

Kim Kardashian just proved that she will always have Kourteny Kardashian’s back. The 36-year-old totally freaked out when she found a woman in Scott Disick’s hotel room on tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian allowed Scott Disick to tag along with her to Dubai for a masterclass and, as usually, he wasn’t able to stay out of trouble for long. What was supposed to be a productive trip for Kim, turned volatile really fast.

Earlier in the episode, Scott became upset when he heard the news that his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian had been “hooking up” with someone else. During a conversation with Kim, Scott was visibly distraught.

He said, “This is probably the worst thing I could here, ever. I don’t think she realized that a friend of mine saw her. When I called her and asked and she blatantly lied to me. I just didn’t see things going in this direction. Everything I’ve been working so hard for is done now.”

As the episode dragged on, Kim started to worry about Scott, who had become inebriated.

“Security just text me that Scott is drunk at the hotel, Kim said during her confessional. “I think this has a lot to do with what he thinks Kourt is up to and that just sucks.” Shortly after, things turned chaotic and Kim had to have her security intervene.

Later on, when Kim and her entourage had made it back to Scott’s place, Kim grew suspicious about whether Scott had a woman hiding in his room. Kim eventually gave into her suspicions and tried to get to the bottom of things.

“Something is up,” Kim said. “Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, ‘He has a f—ing girl hiding somewhere and we’re gonna find her.”

Meanwhile, Scott told a producer, “I’m going to have a heart attack. Yup this is going to be really awkward.”

@diffeyewear BOGO Valentine’s sale is happening now – get hooked up at diffeyewear.com???? #DiffCollab A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Kim Kardashian then told Scott that she was going downstairs to take a picture by the aquarium when she actually was searching for hidden women. When she didn’t immediately find anything incriminating, she gave Scott one more chance to fess up.

“Or do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what f–king whore is in there? Should we go in and scare the f–k out of her? Because the bathroom’s locked I’m not f–king stupid. Should we go in there?”

He didn’t, of course, and once Kim realized that Scott’s bathroom door was locked, she broke it open and completely freaked out when she laid eyes on the woman.

“Seriously? You’re just like a whore, a tramp! Get your s— and get out of here,” Kim yelled at the unnamed woman. “You groupie! Get your shit and security will escort you the f— out of here!”

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Even though Scott Disick and Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian have been split up for some time now, Kim obviously didn’t appreciate Scott entertaining another woman in her presence.

Viewers will have to wait until next week to see the rest of the drama unfold. In the meantime, you can watch the altercation below.

Do you think that Kim Kardashian was right to respond the way that she did?

