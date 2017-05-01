With flat irons, hair color, and even the sun, people are always seeking treatments like masks are serums to get luster, sheen, and softness back into their hair, and are always interested in figuring out which is the best. Sure, there are brands that you can pick up at the drug store, and others that can only be purchased at places like Sephora or Ulta. The treatments range in price from a few dollars to closing in on one hundred, but when you spend big money, do you get big results? And what are the ingredients you should look for, and what ingredients should you avoid to get the best results

Most women have cabinets and bags of beauty products that they have spent big money on, used once, and have never used again, due to disappointment. Whether it’s a color that doesn’t work, or a treatment that you find lacking, it’s smart to do some research to find out what others think, says the Inquisitr. Finding out what others think, and what they can’t live without is a big deal, and can save you some money in the trial and error department.

Whether you hair is just naturally dry, has been put through the wringer, and is scorched from a flat or curling iron, or simply frizzes up, you need a conditioner, mask, or serum that’s going to get the job done without leaving your hair limp or greasy, but where do you start, and how much is it going to set you back? While it makes sense to try the lower priced items, if you think about it, it is often smarter to spend a bit more that gets the job done than end up buying three or four cheaper products with no satisfaction.

Aussie Three Minute Miracle is available at drug and food stores for about $3, and for that reason, many people skip it, thinking that it can’t possibly work, but for such a small investment, it is worth a try, as it has a serious following. On Amazon, 80% of people who tried it gave it five stars, with some glowing personal reviews.

“I’m always looking for the holy grail of hair conditioners, so I can’t tell you how many different ones I’ve tried over the years, but it must be dozens and dozens. And I always keep coming back to this one, because it does the trick for my fine, dry hair.”

And though some take a pass because it has sulfates and paraben, and generally they are looking for something more natural, in a pinch as a once a week treatment, you can’t beat the price.

L’Oreal has been going big on the marketing for their new Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm, with Jennifer Lopez as their spokesperson. Again, this balm is on the lower end of the price scale at just under $6, it is particularly good for those with colored or chemically treated hair that is begging for a deep moisturizing treatment. L’Oreal Total Repair also has a lot of fans, with 72% giving it five stars. One review suggested that instead of purchasing one tub that you buy a six pack, as it will make your hair soft, as if you never colored or had your hair chemically treated.

“I have very curly hair and live in a very hot and humid climate. I have always come back to the L’Oreal Paris Total Repair.”

But if you are looking for something to put on your hair when it’s dry, Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream might sound a bit pricy at around $16 for two ounces, but when you realize how little you need to use to get the job done, it doesn’t sound like a bad investment, plus it’s got natural ingredients, and it smells great. You can literally use a pea-sized squeeze, rub it between your hands, and be good to go. The only caveat is that because you use it on your dry hair when styling, and don’t rinse it out, it might make oily hair seems a bit oilier, so concentrate on the ends, and avoid the crown.

The main ingredient is olive oil, and even though it seems like a fancy salon product, you can pick it up at Target. Fans rave about the glossing cream, that does what the name says, because it provides polish.

“I get my hair colored, and this is only of the only products that keeps my hair looking healthy and shiny. I also agree with the other review. All you need to use is a very small amount to see results.”

But let’s say you are in search of a leave-in conditioner, but don’t want your hair to look limp, what can you try? Give HSI Professional Argan Oil Leave-in Conditioner at $14 a try. Even people with fine hair seem to like this leave-in product that can be used before using your flat iron, as it provides thermal protection from the abuse of a curling/flat iron. Just over 80% of people who reviewed this product give it five stars.

“l have very fine, blonde hair that goes completely limp with most products. This argan oil is the exception. Instead of making my hair limp, greasy, and flat, this specific argan oil instantly makes my hair soft with just a hint of shine.”

But let’s say money is no object, would you spend over $60 on a small tub of hair mask? Well the Nourishing Hair Masque: Kerastase Masque Oleo Relax OR Age Recharge is pricy, but it has some high quality ingredients, including proteins, and beauty editors rave about it, particularly as something to seriously moisturize dull and aging hair. A little goes a long way, and it is applied to towel-dried hair, left on for about ten minutes, and then rinsed out. You can use it once a week, or even once a month, and the sheen is said to last.

And unlike many other hair products, Kerastase never tests their products on animals. People who swear by this mask say they often try other products to save a few bucks, and return to Kerastase.

“I’ve been using this for years and always go back to it when I try something new. My hair is fine and curly and this adds the perfect amount of moisture without weighing my hair down. It’s expensive but so worth it and you can use a very small amount with excellent results. I shampoo my hair, towel try and leave this on for 20 min or more.”

But then there is a product that sounds like something so over the top, that you wonder if it’s a gimmick, or if there is something to it. It’s Peter Thomas Roth24K Gold Pure Luxury Age-Defying Hair Mask, and it will set you back about $75 for about five ounces. It also comes with a bonnet that reportedly helps seal in the moisture. And yes, many of those who have tried it swear by it.

“This mask is outstanding, I highly recommend it. I have bleached hair that is very textured. This mask makes my hair so soft, smooth, and shine! I get so many compliments on my hair after I use it. It’s a must have for me!”

Is there a product you use for dry or damaged hair that you can’t live without?

