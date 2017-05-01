As a new month begins tomorrow, Xbox Live Gold members can expect a fresh set of free games. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus’ update on Tuesday will activate

Via Games with Gold, Microsoft is offering two titles for Xbox One and another two for Xbox 360 consoles, each with a $0 price tag, this May. And beginning Monday, those with Xbox Live Gold subscription can already download Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, an action-adventure game released in 2010 by game developer and publisher LucasArts. Describing the gameplay for this Star Wars game regularly available for $20, the post on Xbox Wire shared the following.

“You’ve been betrayed by Darth Vader for the last time, and now’s your chance to fight back and claim your identity once and for all. With devastatingly strong Force powers and twin lightsabers, you’ll unleash fury and power in your search for truth.”

If you want to add this Xbox 360 game in your library for free, make sure to download it on or before May 15, because it is scheduled to go back to its original price the following day. Microsoft will then offer another Star Wars game for free – LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga on May 16 and will be available until the last day of the month. In this video game that is typically worth $20, players will be able to “play through the first six Star Wars movies in LEGO form.”

May #GamesWithGold starts the month off with Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and Star Wars: The Force Unleased II https://t.co/c5EXS0k9LH pic.twitter.com/mfYXdv9UHO — Larry Hryb ???? (@majornelson) April 21, 2017

It is worth mentioning that these free Xbox 360 games for the month of May can also be enjoyed on Xbox One, thanks to their Backward Compatibility feature. As for the actual Xbox One games going free for the month of May, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are eligible to get Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. The former, a quick-paced platformer with an original price tag of $14.99, will be free for the entire month while the latter, an action-adventure game developed by Crystal Dynamics, won’t have its $0 price tag until May 16.

Temple of Osiris was released in 2014 as a sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. It will be free until June 15 and after that, Xbox One owners will have to get it for its usual value of $20.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Store is slated for an update on May 2, Tuesday. And given that it’s the first Tuesday of the month, a new set of PlayStation free games will also be offered. PS4 owners can opt to download Tales From the Borderlands, a five-part episodic adventure sci-fi based on the Borderlands series as well as Giant Squid Studios and 505 Games’ 2016 adventure video game called Abzu, according to the PlayStation US’ blog post.

“ABZÛ is an epic descent into the depths of the sea, where players will explore beautifully rendered ocean environments with fluid swimming controls,” the game’s official page noted. “The experience draws inspiration from the deep innate narrative that we all carry within our subconscious: the story of ABZÛ is a universal myth that resonates across cultures,” it added, further saying that ABZÛ is “the ocean of wisdom.”

Moreover, the free PS3 games for May 2017 are Blood Night and Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants.Blood Night is a 2013 hack-and-slash action role-playing game developed by Deck13 Interactive and published by Kalypso Media, both from Germany. Set in the Caribbean, Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchant follows the first two installments of the business simulation game series, the Port Royale: Gold, Power and Pirates and Port Royal 2.

As for the PS Vita owners with PlayStation Plus membership, games going free starting Tuesday are shooter Laser Disco Defenders and BulkyPix’ Type: Rider, both of which are available as PS4 cross buys.

Watch this video to learn more about the free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games coming to PlayStation Plus members this May.

Are you looking forward to getting any of the Xbox and PlayStation games mentioned above for free?

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]