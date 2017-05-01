Kanye West Taunted Over Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West‘s wife, Kim Kardashian, has been making headlines for some time now because of her ample derriere. But in recent days, photos of her un-airbrushed bum stirred up the internet. The controversy – cellulite. After years of posting unrealistically perfect images of herself on her social media accounts, many featuring her flattering physique, many of her fans who closely follow her diet and beauty tips were greatly disappointed. Kim is said to have lost about 100,000 Instagram followers the day after the leaked photos of her butt started circulating.

Who's ready for tomorrow?!?! #KKWxKYLIE #kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

And just moments ago, her doctor offered insight on her present condition, comparing her butt to a deflated balloon. He stated that the leaked photos should serve as a lesson to those seeking to “make a body part bigger.” The following was his statement about Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, while speaking to Mail Online.

“Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s. It’s very big, maybe too big.” “… Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from. Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out – there are ripples. No wonder it looks like that.”

That said, Kanye West’s wife has received support from some quarters. Women’s Health Mag, for example, has defended Kanye West’s wife in the aftermath of the images, stating that cellulite is a natural reality for many women, especially after they’ve had kids. The following is an excerpt from the site outlining this.

“Think about this: She has two children, including a daughter who will most likely take cues from her mom about her own body image. By proudly wearing a bikini on the beach and refusing to cover up something that some may see as a flaw, she’s setting an amazing example for a whole new generation—whether it was intentional or not.” “But the backlash almost ruins the positive impact. If Kim Kardashian, who’s graced the cover of Vogue and whose likeness appears on billboards, emojis, T-shirts, and even prayer candles, gets heat for having a little cellulite, what does that say for the rest of us who don’t have the benefit of makeup artists, designer wardrobes, and fitness trainers?” “What does that say to our daughters and sisters—that our small ‘imperfections’ make us unworthy? And what kind of message does that send to Kim? Is she now supposed to stop wearing bathing suits because the very act of having cellulite is offensive to some people?”

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

However, it appears as though the message came in too late as Mario Balotelli, striker for Italy’s Ligue 1 club Nice, has already shaded Kim Kardashian and Kanye West because of the leaked pictures. In one of the pictures that he has posted online, he writes, “Kayne how can you chop this? Orrible…”, over a picture of Kim Kardashian in a bikini that reveals cellulite. You can check it out here.

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Beverly Hills on Saturday donning a black ensemble that accentuated her cleavage. She wore trousers, a black tank top, and thigh-high boots. On social media, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has posted images of her having a good laugh. Probably because of all the un-airbrushed photos that are presently gracing the front pages of the internet. As for her husband Kanye West, there has been no comment relating to the bum pictures or trolling.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]