Kristen Alderson Has A New Man, Moves On From Chad Duell

Kristen Alderson and Chad Duell of General Hospital fell in love working together, but things didn’t work out for them. Ever since leaving the role of Kiki Jerome, Kristen has pretty much stayed out of the spotlight. The fans miss her, but she is just living a normal life. She split from Chad Duell, and if she started dating right away, Kristen didn’t share it with her fans. Now, Celeb Dirty Laundry is revealing that Kristen Alderson has a new man in her life, but he isn’t someone that the fans know.

Everyone wants to know who this new guy, but so far, Kristen Alderson isn’t saying. She has been posting pictures with him on her Instagram, and he is a cute guy with dark hair. The new man Kristen is dating is not someone famous, though. So far, nobody seems to recognize him. She is sharing photos, but isn’t giving out any details like how she met him or how long they have been together.

Our height difference???????? A post shared by krisalderson (@krisalderson) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

If you don’t know, Chad Duell also has someone new in his life. He is dating The Bold and The Beautiful’s Courtney Hope. She plays the role of Sally Spectra on the soap opera. They even hit up a red carpet event together recently. He also took her to the Daytime Emmy Awards. They are both constantly posting pictures with each other, so maybe Kristen decided it was time to reveal that she has a man in her life and is moving on as well.

Star Pulse shared the news back in October of 2015 that Chad Duell and Kristen Anderson had split. After leaving her role as Kiki, Kristen Alderson went to her Twitter and said, “Goodbye LA & to a beautiful chapter in my life. I’ll always love you @duelly87 thank you for being my best friend.????” A week later she shared saying, “Thank u all for the love. Chad and I are in a good place though. It wasn’t an easy decision for us, but we’ve remained optimistic &friends.” Then she posted, “We appreciate all of the support we got as a couple from you guys.???? Sorry, we’ve remained quiet about it all, just needed time…” She never shared what happened, but their lives are in totally different places now unlike when they were both on General Hospital.

Kristen Alderson was on various soaps from the time she was a child. When she decided to move on from General Hospital, the fans were upset about it and expected her to either return or end up landing on another show. For now, Kristen is just enjoying living a normal life. She is sharing pictures on Instagram and has been by her brother’s side during his battle with cancer, but hasn’t really told fans what she is doing now. After a long break from soaps, fans are hoping that might mean she is ready for her big return.

You never know if now that ABC has the rights to other soaps back if Kristen Alderson could end up returning as Starr instead of Kiki Jerome. That would be a pretty great twist, and the fans would love to see it. She would be working with Chad Duell again every day, but they seemed to end their relationship on good terms, so that might not be a problem. People who dated before work together all the time.

#daytimeemmys bound with the sexy @thecourtneyhope ❤️???????? A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]