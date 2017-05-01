Kim Kardashian Going Solo At Met Gala 2017, Kanye West Ditches Event To Stay Home With Kids

Kim Kardashian might go solo in this year’s Met Gala as husband Kanye West reportedly opted to skip the glamorous event to enjoy more time off and stay home with their kids, North and Saint.

Earlier this week, a source revealed to People that Kim Kardashian is most likely to end up walking the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 without her husband Kanye West as he is reportedly not attending the fashion ball. According to reports, the controversial rapper is still enjoying his time off and has no plans of going back out there just yet. Apparently, Kanye, 39, chose to stay home with his two children — North, 3 and Saint, 1.

“Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball tomorrow,” the source claims. “Kim will be going solo. He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events.”

“He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids. Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

This will mark the first time that the power couple will not be gracing the Met Gala together. It can be recalled that Kim and Kanye have been flaunting each other at the annual event, wearing fashionable ensemble.

Kim and Kanye made their Met Gala debut as a couple back in 2013 where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned her eye-catching floral Givenchy gown — a look that inspired several memes. In 2015, the reality star wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown by Peter Dundas. Kim rocked the chic gown while being two months pregnant with her youngest child, Saint.

The couple also attended last year’s Met Gala event sporting a coordinated shiny ensemble from Olivier Rousteing matching the Manus x Machina theme. The said look drew controversies as Kim was rumored to be furious at Kanye about the said attire. Despite the fact that the couple was named Vogue‘s Best Dressed Couple that time, Kim was reportedly not happy about Kanye’s choice of style.

Sources claimed that the mother of two was pressured by the rapper to wear the reflective futuristic Balmain gown. Apparently, Kim “felt she was going to fail big time” because of the said look. Rumors also suggested that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had enough of Kanye “calling the shots.”

“She seems so sick of wearing Balmain and she is definitely sick of Kanye calling the shots for practically every single thing she does.”

However, none of these claims were confirmed by Kim and Kanye.

As for this year’s Met Gala, the bash will have Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between theme which focuses on the work of the famed 74-year-old Japanese fashion designer.

While Kanye won’t be able to attend the event, Kim is expected to be accompanied by her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner who already hinted on going to the fashion event. On Sunday, Kylie took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of herself with Kim, Kanye and Kris Jenner during last year’s Met Gala event. The cosmetics mogul captioned it with, “MET 2016.”

Meanwhile, Kendall was spotted doing some last minute shopping with her friend Hailey Baldwin and rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Last year, the Estée Lauder endorser wowed the fans at the Met Gala event with her stunning Atelier Versace gown matched with a simple white Versace heels. Kendall also kept it classy with a sleek ponytail and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

