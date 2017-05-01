Scheana Marie and Mike Shay are officially divorced.

Just under five months after announcing plans to go their separate ways, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have put a legal end to their marriage with the Vanderpump Rules star being forced to shell out a whopping $50,000 to her former husband.

On April 28, TMZ revealed details regarding the former couple’s split, claiming that because Scheana Marie was allowed to keep a number of their assets, including a 2016 Ford Explorer, a 2009 Nissan, a bank account with $1,000 in it and a retirement fund worth $31,000, she was forced to offer Shay a payoff.

As the outlet explained, Mike Shay was paid $50,000 and also got to hang on to a 2005 GMC Sierra.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay announced their plans for divorce on December 1 with a joint statement to Us Weekly magazine.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the statement read.

“Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

At the time of their breakup, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay led fans to believe they were on good terms. Then, as the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules played out, their split intensified.

As fans saw on the show, Scheana Marie chose to divorce Mike Shay on camera during the Season 5 finale episode and during the reunion special, she revealed she was dating someone he knew.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed to Us Weekly of her new boyfriend while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Weeks after Scheana Marie announced plans for divorce, she turned up on Robert Parks-Valletta’s Instagram page and a couple of months later, they made their relationship debut on the red carpet at the premiere of Bronzeville in Los Angeles.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she said. “We’re taking things very slow.”

Although Scheana Marie claimed to be taking things slow with her new boyfriend just weeks ago, they’ve already been on several vacations together and soon, they could be featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” Scheana Marie explained.

“If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have been chronicling their relationship journey on Snapchat and Instagram in the months since they began dating and when it comes to the nature of their relationship, they appear to be quite serious. In fact, weeks ago, during an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, Scheana Marie spoke of her potential second wedding.

Vanderpump Rules was officially renewed for a sixth season last week. However, a premiere date for the new season has not yet been confirmed.

