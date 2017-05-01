Live With Kelly: Kelly Ripa To Announce New Co-Host on Monday!

Get ready to say goodbye to Live! With Kelly! After a season-long search for a new co-host, Kelly Ripa will finally announce her new permanent co-host tomorrow!

Kelly Ripa announced the big news on Sunday, via her social media accounts. In a short video, Kelly Ripa drank from a giant mug, adorned with a blue question mark, and urged viewers to tune in.

The daytime talk show host captioned the video, ‘We’re going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost.”

Even though Kelly Ripa didn’t explicitly state that she will reveal her new co-host, the hashtags on the video totally give her away!

This announcement comes just over a year after Micheal Strahan announced that he was leaving Live! after four years. According to TMZ, Michael blindsided Kelly Ripa and Live! producer, Michael Gelman with news that he was moving to GMA full-time, in a meeting shortly after a live broadcast.

“We need to get more women behind the camera.” – @americaferrera #LiveKelly @johnleguizamo #SuperStore A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Even though Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa had explosive on-screen chemistry, reports of behind the scenes drama between the co-hosts came out shortly after the news broke. If this is true, Michael Strahan’s abrupt announcement probably didn’t help ease any tension between himself and Kelly. After Michael’s official announcement, Kelly Ripa stunned the world when she went on a four-day vacation from the show, leaving Michael Strahan to host the show with celebrity guests.

Upon her return her following Tuesday, Kelly started off the show with a lengthy monolog about “respect in the workplace.”

#RoseByrne with Kelly and @JussieSmollett! #LiveKelly A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

“I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts,” she said. “After 26 years with this company, I earned the right. And let’s be honest, I know half of you called in sick to be here, so we get each other.”

In that time I gained some perspective. I always speak from the heart so I didn’t want to come out here and say something I regret. So what transpired over the course of a few days has been extraordinary. In a sense that it started a greater conversation about communication, consideration and, most importantly, respect in workplace. And since we’re being honest, I don’t consider this just a workplace, this is my second home. This is a place that I devoted myself to, not just because of you our loyal viewers, but because of all of the producers and the crew who work on this show. We have an incredible team and we are devoted to one another. We are family.

Kelly Ripa went on to state that “apologies had been made” and that there would be no drama going forward. She also congratulated Michael Strahan on his new gig.

It’s unclear if Micahel and Kelly ever really mended fences, however. Micheal Strahan was supposed to stay on with Live! until Septemeber when his full-time gig with GMA started, but he ended up leaving four months early. Micheal Strahan’s last day ended up being May 13, 2016.

Since September, Kelly Ripa has entertained a revolving door of co-hosts, in a quest to find a permanent replacement. Some of the hosts that have filled the seat next to Kelly have included Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Fred Savage.

In a fun twist, it’s been suggested that the new permanent host will not be one of the celebrity hosts that have filled in over the last year. While Kelly Ripa has proven that she can carry the show by herself, viewers are probably anxious to see who the next permanent host will be. Only a few hours now!

What do you think of this news? Are you excited about Kelly finding a new co-host? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]