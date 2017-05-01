Trump’s crackdown on legalized marijuana states seems highly unlikely after an hour-long meeting between Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Hickenlooper doesn’t believe a Trump administration crackdown on states that currently have legalized marijuana is going to happen. The Colorado Governor told Chuck Todd of MSNBC after his hour-long conversation with Jeff Sessions, that the Attorney General didn’t give him any reason to think he was going to come to states were marijuana was currently legal and try to put everyone out of business.

As Business Insider reminds us, marijuana is currently illegal at a federal level. Though, there are eight states that have passed laws in order to allow the legal use and sales of recreational marijuana. Since the moment Trump has been in office – and even during his campaign – his entire administration has sent very mixed messages regarding where they stand on marijuana legalization.

In February, for example, Sean Spicer promised a Trump administration crackdown on legalized marijuana. Spicer also promised “greater enforcement” of the federal laws against marijuana. Jeff Sessions also hasn’t been shy about admitting that he isn’t a fan about marijuana becoming legal in more and more states. Sessions has also been quoted saying he would assist in enforcing federal laws regarding marijuana in “an appropriate way.”

Hickenlooper also noted that Sessions and the Trump administration has their hands full right now dealing with the opioid crisis, other harder drugs, and implementing Trump’s agenda on immigration. Truthfully, the Trump administration doesn’t have time to enforce a crackdown on states where marijuana is currently legal for recreational use and sales.

According to the governor from Colorado, Sessions even allegedly said towards the end of their meeting, “you haven’t seen us cracking down, have you?” This statement being one of the key reasons why John Hickenlooper doesn’t think anyone has anything to worry about as it is unlikely a Trump administration crackdown on states where marijuana is currently legal is going to happen any time soon.

An editorial in The Denver Post actually commended Jeff Sessions on taking the time to discuss the issue of a legalized marijuana crackdown with the governor of Colorado. The editorial claimed it was very wise of Sessions to take the time to clarify that those who lived in states where marijuana was currently legal for recreational use probably didn’t have anything to worry about.

While both Sean Spicer and Jeff Sessions have made comments in the last few months that have caused those in the marijuana industry to panic, it does not appear as if there is anything for anyone to worry about. As the governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper was ready to fight the Trump administration as legalizing recreational marijuana has brought in a significant amount of money that the state did not have before.

When the dust settles on some of the other issues the Trump administration is currently tackling, there is always a chance Jeff Sessions or Sean Spicer could bring up the issue of marijuana being illegal at a federal level once more in an attempt for a crackdown on the states where it is currently legal. For now, however, the governor of Colorado is pretty confident in the fact that a crackdown is not likely to happen.

Do you live in a state where marijuana is legal recreationally? Were you concerned that the Trump administration was going to crackdown on the progress marijuana legalization has currently made? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

