‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Victor Kill Chloe?

The Young and the Restless fans should prepare for amped up tension and drama as the CBS soap takes things up several notches during May Sweeps.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a love triangle will blow up, a missing character will return, and a life-changing plot will be carried out in the coming week. Power will shift among the Genoa City residents, a secret relationship will be revealed, and an old The Young and the Restless fan favorite will return after almost a decade.

Here’s what’s happening on The Young and the Restless in the week of May 1 to 5.

Monday, May 1

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will learn about her brother’s dalliance. Jack (Peter Bergman) will finally open up about his relationship with Gloria (Judith Chapman), and Ashley will be aghast.

On yesterday’s #YR, Cane overhears a hidden conversation between Phyllis and Billy. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/QgRPSMJVXn pic.twitter.com/abzJUmUgu8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will spot Lily (Christel Khalil) getting too cozy with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). She will warn Lily to keep her hands off her man. Cane (Daniel Goddard) will overhear Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) talking and will hatch a plot against him. At the ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) will be hurt by Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) coldness.

Tuesday, May 2

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Victor will cover his tracks and that viewers will finally lay eyes on Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) again. Spoilers for this week reveal that the two will have a confrontation that will have some stunning consequences. Victor may be a powerful man but Chloe knows things that could destroy him and his family.

So how will Victor deal with Chloe? He could simply kill her (or have her killed) and be done with the whole thing. But, as Celeb Dirty Laundry points out, this might not be the wisest course for The Young and the Restless. For one thing, Victor is one of the central and most beloved characters in the CBS soap. Having him kill Chloe, a young lady, is not something that fans would be able to swallow.

Killing Chloe would also eliminate the possibility of having Hendrickson back on The Young and the Restless somewhere down the road, which is a shame given that she could add something substantial to the story. But, most important of all, fans are looking forward to the inevitable reckoning when Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley) returns to Genoa City and reveals himself to his family. If Chloe is already dead, there will be no retribution and no chance for the character’s redemption.

Next week on Y&R, dirty deeds don’t go unpunished… her day of reckoning is here. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Nonetheless, Victor believes that his son is dead and he wants justice. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, the Newman patriarch will strike a deal with Chloe. This brilliant plot would reportedly allow Victor to deal with his participation in Adam’s frame-up, all his other family issues, and his hand in Chloe’s escape from Genoa City.

Also on Tuesday, Gloria will be stunned when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) reveals that he is Bella’s father, Phyllis will suspect that she’s being played by Billy and will refuse to be the “other woman,” and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will find out about her ex’s new romance.

Wednesday, May 3

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday indicate that Ashley will be looking back on her painful past as Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) grab an opportunity. In this episode, The Young and the Restless alum Marla Adams will return to Genoa City to reprise her role as Dina Mergeron, Ashley and Jack’s mother. Adams was last seen on The Young and the Restless in 2008.

Thursday, May 4

Spoilers for Thursday reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will ask her mom about her grandma. Jack will connive with a new ally and Gloria will worry about her future at Jabot.

Friday, May 5

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the final episode of the week say that Devon and Mariah will be turning up the heat, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will reunite with someone from her past, and Cane will be pleased with his scheme against Billy.

In later episodes of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis will fight for Billy, Chelsea will stop at nothing to find Chloe, Kevin will have shocking news for Chelsea, and Victor will give Scott (Daniel Hall) an important task.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Romance, Revenge, and the Return of Dina Mergeron next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ff20PAJRtk — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]