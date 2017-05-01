‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Update v257 And Volcano Go Live On May 3, Players Should Move Before Then

ARK: Survival Evolved update v257 is coming to PC soon. Players should probably start moving away from the dormant volcano in the center of the map as the patch will make it active. That is if they don’t want their characters, dinos, and home to be consumed.

ARK: Survival Evolved Patch Release Date

Studio Wildcard’s post in the official forums revealed that the ARK update v257 has been delayed to May 3. The patch is a major one, so it is understandable that the studio needs more time to finish it.

Ark: Survival Evolved's Volcano Is About to Erupt, And Players Will Want to Dive In – https://t.co/5axiLMv3u2 pic.twitter.com/qRVGrr8xXD — Gamepush.fr (@GamepushFr) April 29, 2017

This also gives time for players to move out of the vicinity of the volcano sitting in the middle of the ARK: Survival Evolved map. As its release date is only a couple of days from now, it’s a good idea to start moving the base as far away as possible.

“In the next PC update, the volcano will be receiving an active remodelling which will consume anything in the vicinity. A client-side patch pushed out earlier today now includes these borders in your game so you can see the affected area. You are HIGHLY recommended to move out of the area before the v257 patch goes live.”

When the volcano starts spitting out lava, no one and nothing will be safe. So the dinos and structures are infinitely better off on the edge of the map.

ARK: Survival Evolved v257 Patch Notes

Apart from the bringing destruction, the upcoming ARK: Survival Evolved PC update will also carry over 20 new soundtracks. Three of those are posted in the Studio Wildcard’s forum post and so far, players are loving them.

Ark is adding a giant bee, the dossier looks amazing. We'll be able to have a drone army once tamed. #Ark #ArkSurvivalEvolved pic.twitter.com/2wDFxi6Xca — Brayden (@UmmBrayden) April 11, 2017

There will also be four new dinos, namely Giant Bee, Daeodon, Liopleurodon, and Kentrosaurus. Patch v257 will also bring four new Tek structures including the Cloning Chamber, Megalodon saddle, Turret, and Grenade.

The “Ascension” Game Progression will also go live with the next ARK: Survival Evolved update. According to a Reddit post, the Ascension process involves bosses and knowing the true nature of ARK itself.

“It involves beating all the bosses, going into the volcano, completing an uber-hard dungeon and travelling through a stargate, beating a final fourth boss and discovering the true nature of the ARK, sacrificing your character and resurrecting as a new character containing a soul cube with a progressively level cap (and if done again, taking on bosses that are scaled even more difficult and have some changes each time). That about cover it?”

That sounds simple enough, yet complicated. This will be a toughie for some gamers who are having a hard time in caves; combine this with an active volcano and you have one of the hardest challenges in ARK to date.

Apart from these, players should also expect some UI overhauls, a new hairstyle, new facial hairs, and about 20 new Explorer Notes. The full patch notes will be posted once the update goes live.

ARK: Survival Evolved v256 PC Update Comes To Consoles

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the survival game are also getting updates. The consoles recently received update v753, which is known as v256 on PC, which brings the dinos Equus, Leedsichthys, Ichthyornis, and Iguanodon.

The Aquatic & Amphibious Creature Breeding mechanic has also now arrived at ARK: Survival Evolved on consoles, along with the new ability to build Tek Underwater Bases. Some Tek items like the Teleporter, Mosa Saddle, and Power Generator are also included.

For the full patch notes of the ARK: Survival Evolved v753 console update, refer to Studio Wildcard’s official post.

Meanwhile, Studio Wildcard is not done creating new updates for ARK: Survival Evolved. A ton of new items is already being planned for the next patch coming after v257.

[Featured Image by Studio Wildcard]