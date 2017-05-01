Animal Adventure Park To Reveal Winning Baby Name For April The Giraffe Contest: How To Watch Live Results

April the giraffe’s calf has a name. The lovable giraffe that became an instant online star in 2017 now officially has a name for her newborn baby calf, and it’s all thanks to the voting public.

According to Animal Adventure Park’s latest update on their Facebook page, the name that animal lovers everywhere have been waiting for has officially been selected, and the world will know the results very soon.

“We have a name for the calf! It will be announced LIVE from the Giraffe Barn, tomorrow morning during the 8 a.m. hour of Good Morning America! Tune in to to see how the world voted! Thank you to all that voted; your contributions will be used for some great causes and towards amazing efforts!”

Since February, millions of April the giraffe’s fans have tuned in on a daily basis to watch April on the “giraffe cam” live stream, as they waited for her to give birth. Little did Animal Adventure Park know when April first hit the online live stream world, what an incredible buzz she would cause globally.

After several months of waiting, watching, and for some skeptics, wondering if the story of April the giraffe was a hoax, she finally gave birth to a male baby calf on April 15, but that is hardly where this story ends. Right after April became a mom for the fourth time, Animal Adventure Park announced on their Facebook page that they would let the viewing public select April’s newborn calf’s name by voting online.

From April 15-25, fans were voting at a frenzied pace, submitting the names they believed the little calf should be called. On April 25, Animal Adventure Park announced a second round of voting would begin on the top 10 names that were submitted. The top names the public had to select from were “Alyssa’s Choice,” Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches, and Unity.

When voting officially ended on April 30 at 6 p.m. ET, fans of April the giraffe eagerly awaited word from Animal Adventure Park on what the little calf’s name would be. Well, we now know when the announcement revealing just that is taking place, but it is anyone’s guess at this point at which name has received the most votes.

The decision has been made, and the results are in. Now April’s fans just have to patiently, or impatiently, wait a few more hours for the winning baby name results to be revealed.

So why would people care so much about naming a baby giraffe calf after all?

This simple contest has seemed to have the effect of bringing people from all over the world together in their anticipation, as well as facilitated supporting charitable organizations. After all, if you voted in the April the giraffe’s baby naming contest, you helped out some great causes.

It did cost patrons $1 for every vote, however, the money raised was used for several helpful programs including giraffe conservation efforts in the wild, helping out the Animal Adventure Park to continue to improve projects and education for animals, and last but far from least, a portion went to Ava’s Little Heroes, a charity that was named after the Adventure Park’s owners’ daughter which helps generate funds for local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses.

So who said having the world name a giraffe was a silly thing?

Here is how you can watch the results of April’s baby name reveal as it unfolds live on television.

Good Morning America will reveal the winning name for the April the giraffe contest between 8-9 a.m. ET. Now, if you can’t watch the results live due to work or other plans, don’t worry one bit because you have other options.

You can watch the April the giraffe baby name contest results streaming live from work or wherever you happen to be if you are on the go through ABC.com. Fans of April can download the ABC Live TV app to watch the results from their tablet, smart phone, or other hand held device. If you can’t do either of those, check back here between 8-9 a.m. ET and the name will be revealed in the comments section below.

What are you predicting April’s baby calf will be named?

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]