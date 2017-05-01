The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Results: Find Out Who Won

The Daytime Emmy Awards aired on Facebook live this year. This allowed the award show to be seen worldwide. Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez hosted the Daytime Emmy this year. The competition was tense, and no one knew who would win. Read below to find out who took home the win during the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Supporting Actor

The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor were John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives), Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless), Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital), and James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives).

Steve Burton won Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work on The Young and the Restless. He had a great year with the Sully/Christian reveal, showcasing his ability to pull off emotional scenes.

Congratulations to @1SteveBurton @YandR_CBS On winning the first award of the night Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/HOehqY17KA — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) May 1, 2017

Outstanding Supporting Actress

The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress were Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless), Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital), Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful), Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives), and Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless).

Congrats to Kate Mansi on her win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! #DaytimeEmmys #Days #DOOL pic.twitter.com/zBaMkYyu4H — DaysFan28 (@DaysFan28) May 1, 2017

Kate Mansi won the award for her work on Days of Our Lives, taking the win for her emotional scenes. She was able to show that Abigail had depth and brought layers to her alter ego.

Outstanding Younger Actress

The nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress were Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital), Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful), Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless), Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless).

Congratulations @_lexiainsworth on your win for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series!! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/7roBWIZ2Ii — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017

Lexi Ainsworth won the award for her work on General Hospital. She pulled off the fantastic storyline this year, centering around a young woman that was struggling with her sexuality. She pulled off the emotional scenes with ease.

Outstanding Younger Actor

The nominees for Outstanding Younger Actor were Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital), Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful), James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives), Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital), and Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful).

Cue the applause! @bryan_craig just won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series! #DaytimeEmmys #GH pic.twitter.com/9NjlZv8rhL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017

Bryan Craig won the award for his work on General Hospital. He deserved this award as he executed a perfect bipolar storyline. He was believable and people related to him.

Outstanding Lead Actor

The Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor were Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless), Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful), Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives), Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives), and Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless).

Scott Clifton won the Emmy for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful. He had an emotional year after learning that Quinn (Rena Sofer) wasn’t his wife. Liam suffered memory loss and believed that his name was Adam and Quinn’s name was Eve. As a double whammy, he learned that the love of his life married his brother.

Outstanding Lead Actress

The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress were Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless), Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful), Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless), and Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital).

The Emmy went to Gina Tognoni from The Young and the Restless. Her alter ego, Phyllis, had a rough year as she struggled to let go of her anger towards Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) for sending Marco Annicelli in her life. It was a powerful scene as she admitted to her (now) ex-husband, Jack (Peter Bergman) that she had been cheating on him with his younger brother.

Outstanding Writing Daytime Drama Series

The nominees for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series were The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.

#DaytimeEmmys: Best Writing Team goes to "The Young and the Restless" for the 14th time, extending its record: https://t.co/L0fjfIjdpz pic.twitter.com/99IYq3CGFN — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) May 1, 2017

The Young and the Restless won the Best Writing Daytime Drama Series. Their writing team was praised for the excellent work this past year.

Outstanding Drama Series

The nominees were General Hospital, Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of Our Lives. The award went to General Hospital.

#GH just won Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the @DaytimeEmmys! Congratulations to @valentinifrank, our entire crew, & amazing actors. — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017

Soap opera fans, did your favorite show and actor win an Emmy tonight?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]