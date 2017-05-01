The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Results: Find Out Who Won

The Daytime Emmy Awards aired on Facebook live this year. This allowed the award show to be seen worldwide. Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez hosted the Daytime Emmy this year. The competition was tense, and no one knew who would win. Read below to find out who took home the win during the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Supporting Actor
The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor were John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives), Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless), Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital), and James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives).
Steve Burton wins Outstanding Supporting Actor, The Young and the Restless. #SCEmmys #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/yUiTKCBxGV
— soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) May 1, 2017
Steve Burton won Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work on The Young and the Restless. He had a great year with the Sully/Christian reveal, showcasing his ability to pull off emotional scenes.
Congratulations to @1SteveBurton @YandR_CBS On winning the first award of the night Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/HOehqY17KA
— CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) May 1, 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress
The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress were Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless), Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital), Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful), Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives), and Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless).
Congrats to Kate Mansi on her win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! #DaytimeEmmys #Days #DOOL pic.twitter.com/zBaMkYyu4H
— DaysFan28 (@DaysFan28) May 1, 2017
Kate Mansi won the award for her work on Days of Our Lives, taking the win for her emotional scenes. She was able to show that Abigail had depth and brought layers to her alter ego.
Outstanding Younger Actress
The nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress were Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital), Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful), Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless), Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless).
Congratulations @_lexiainsworth on your win for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series!! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/7roBWIZ2Ii
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017
Lexi Ainsworth won the award for her work on General Hospital. She pulled off the fantastic storyline this year, centering around a young woman that was struggling with her sexuality. She pulled off the emotional scenes with ease.
Outstanding Younger Actor
The nominees for Outstanding Younger Actor were Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital), Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful), James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives), Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital), and Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful).
Cue the applause! @bryan_craig just won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series! #DaytimeEmmys #GH pic.twitter.com/9NjlZv8rhL
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017
Bryan Craig won the award for his work on General Hospital. He deserved this award as he executed a perfect bipolar storyline. He was believable and people related to him.
Outstanding Lead Actor
The Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor were Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless), Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful), Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives), Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives), and Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless).
Congrats! @DaytimeEmmys Lead Actor winner @CliftonsNotes! #Generalhospital pic.twitter.com/1Xk563bYtc
— SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) May 1, 2017
Scott Clifton won the Emmy for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful. He had an emotional year after learning that Quinn (Rena Sofer) wasn’t his wife. Liam suffered memory loss and believed that his name was Adam and Quinn’s name was Eve. As a double whammy, he learned that the love of his life married his brother.
Outstanding Lead Actress
The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress were Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless), Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful), Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless), and Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital).
Congratulations to @ginatognoni for winning Best Actress at tonight's #DaytimeEmmys #YR pic.twitter.com/tTJ9poTJJV
— KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) May 1, 2017
The Emmy went to Gina Tognoni from The Young and the Restless. Her alter ego, Phyllis, had a rough year as she struggled to let go of her anger towards Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) for sending Marco Annicelli in her life. It was a powerful scene as she admitted to her (now) ex-husband, Jack (Peter Bergman) that she had been cheating on him with his younger brother.
Outstanding Writing Daytime Drama Series
The nominees for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series were The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.
#DaytimeEmmys: Best Writing Team goes to "The Young and the Restless" for the 14th time, extending its record: https://t.co/L0fjfIjdpz pic.twitter.com/99IYq3CGFN
— Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) May 1, 2017
The Young and the Restless won the Best Writing Daytime Drama Series. Their writing team was praised for the excellent work this past year.
Outstanding Drama Series
The nominees were General Hospital, Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of Our Lives. The award went to General Hospital.
#GH just won Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the @DaytimeEmmys! Congratulations to @valentinifrank, our entire crew, & amazing actors.
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017
Soap opera fans, did your favorite show and actor win an Emmy tonight?
[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]