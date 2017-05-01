All Four Super Mario Titles Lined Up For Nintendo Switch, Including Crossover Rabbids Game

There are only three main reasons why Nintendo is still alive to date: Zelda, Pokemon, and Super Mario. And it will surely not come as a surprise that Nintendo will be milking these three franchises to make sure the Nintendo Switch stays the success that it currently is.

To say that the Nintendo Switch is a blockbuster success is no overstatement. GameStop‘s senior director of merchandising Eric Bright’s own words to Forbes says it all.

“Switch allocations are selling out not in days, but in hours…the demand is so high that consumers have to react quickly to be able to get their hands on them.”

With such huge demand for the console, it’s as if the Nintendo Switch has become the Hamilton of the gaming industry. And that’s just driven by a breakout The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the promise of upcoming Super Mario games.

So it will not come as a surprise that as of Nintendo Switch’s second month (of sold out stocks) in the market, already four Super Mario titles are lined up for the console/handheld hybrid. In fact, the first one just released this week—and to good reviews to boot.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Games Industry has already put Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the top of UK game sales only two days into its release, making it the first Nintendo boxed game to climb to No. 1 since 2011’s Pokemon White. The Inquisitr has got its hands on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and has already dubbed the title as a Nintendo Switch must-have.

But while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe basks in the same success that the Nintendo Switch is currently enjoying, we look further back into the other planned Super Mario titles for the Nintendo Switch to gauge how much Super Mario we should be expecting on this console hybrid.

Super Mario Odyssey

Following the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch this week is a bigger and more expansive Super Mario game entitled Super Mario Odyssey.

We’ve seen the trailer of Super Mario Odyssey and we’re succinctly hyped but the title is only set to release Holiday 2017. Coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch, gaming enthusiasts are expecting Super Mario Odyssey to become the next true 3D Mario game, that is a hodgepodge of Mushroom Kingdom, Donkey Kong Country, and a surreal New York City.

What’s an even bigger security deposit for Super Mario Odyssey is that the people behind it come from the same team that brought previous Super Mario blockbusters as Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy—Yosiaki Koizumi and friends.

Super Smash Bros.

If the Wii U was a flop, the only saving grace it had was Super Smash Bros. Taking into account the phenomenal success of the title, coupled with the co-op mechanics that will go well with the Nintendo Switch, we’re pretty positive Nintendo is bringing this title to the Switch, as well.

In fact, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed to Katie Linendoll during a Facebook livestream in March that Super Smash Bros. is definitely lined up for the Nintendo Switch.

“Smash is obviously one of our best-selling franchises. What we say is that the philosophy that Nintendo has from a development standpoint is that for every platform, we want to have at least one [each] of our classic franchises.” “We know that the fans love these games, love this content, so stay tuned.”

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

One of the unconfirmed, although very promising Mario titles that we have heard from Daily Star is a Super Mario and Raving Rabbids crossover game.

The leak of this Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game comes from a known industry insider on all things Nintendo, Emily Rodgers, who published in a recent Q&A at her blog the news about the Ubisoft and Nintendo partnership:

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has eight playable characters — including Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi — and they each have their own sci-fi weapons, laser guns, arm cannons, etc. But you don’t control the characters — you control Tuttorio, a small floating dish, to guide them through the worlds. There is also co-op multiplayer.”

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle does sound like legit intel from Rodgers, who claim that Ubisoft is focusing on family-friendly titles for the Nintendo Switch such as Rayman Legends, Just Dance, Monopoly, and Steep. This is because Nintendo fans are just not buying the M-rated Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed.

Talk of this Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game first bloomed in January of this year via WWG, when industry insider Liam Robertson first revealed the Super Mario and Raving Rabbids crossover. Basically, the game will be a strategy-based title, much like 2K’s XCOM—but not as serious—where Rabbids are invading Mario’s world, and it’s up to him and his allies to keep them from taking over. Pretty much sounds like what the Rabbids would do on a slow day and pretty much the kind of world-saving (a.k.a. Peach-saving) savvy of Mario and his friends.

Ubisoft and Nintendo have yet to comment or confirm Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle but we could expect more information about Super Smash Bros. and/or Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on the Nintendo Switch very soon with E3 2017 drawing near.

