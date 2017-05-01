‘WWE Payback’ Pre-Show: Sasha Banks Heel Turn?, Enzo/Big Cass Vs. Anderson/Gallows, Golden Truth, MizTV

During the preshow of the WWE Payback event, there were some further storyline developments, as well as in-ring action. Sasha Banks was interviewed by Renee Young, along with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows competing against Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The Golden Truth challenged for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and Finn Balor was the special guest on MizTV.

Sasha Banks

The Raw Women’s Championship will be defended at the WWE Payback pay-per-view, as Bayley will compete against Alexa Bliss. Bliss was able to defeat Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Mickie James to become the No. 1 contender for the title. Bliss is looking for her third title reign, as she has been SmackDown Live Women’s Champion on two occasions. Bayley is looking to remain champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at the Fastlane pay-per-view. For months, there has been strong speculation that Banks will be turning heel and feuding against Bayley for the title. After the Superstar Shake-up, Banks remained on the Raw roster, and has been exceptionally – and oddly – generous to Bayley. During the preshow, Banks had a Bayley t-shirt on, proving her allegiance to the current champion. Even if asked whether there is an underlying mission to compete against Bayley, Banks glossed over the question and went on the further talk about her allegiance.

Enzo & Cass vs. Anderson & Gallows

The tag team match pitting Enzo Amore and Big Cass against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows was a hard-hitting match, as both teams are looking to gain some steam and get closer to becoming No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championship. In the end, Anderson and Gallows went for the Magic Killer. However, Big Cass used a Big Boot to Anderson, while Enzo was able to roll up Gallows for the win.

@real1 and @bigcasswwe start the action on #WWEPayback Kickoff! @wwenetwork A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

New No. 1 Contenders?

Backstage, Matt and Jeff Hardy were discussing their tag team title match against Sheamus and Cesaro. They were politely interrupted by the Golden Truth, Goldust and R-Truth, who stated that they were going to ask Kurt Angle if they could compete for the titles on Raw. R-Truth went nostalgic on the Hardy Boyz, reminding them of old times when they were back in North Carolina. Truth also stated that he wishes that Matt and Jeff would win, and Matt Hardy agreed that a match against the Golden Truth would be great.

MizTV: Finn Balor

During MizTV, The Miz questioned Finn Balor if he was a failure, since he was only WWE Universal Champion for only 24 hours. Miz also stated that Balor was “too small,” and that he was making the Intercontinental Championship the most “must-see” title on SmackDown Live when Balor was recovering from injury. Balor stated that he wants the WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by Brock Lesnar. While Miz thought that idea was laughable, stating that even he could “wipe the floor” with him, Balor stated that he is used to fighting bigger men, and will continue to. Balor added that typically MizTV segments end up with Miz laying on his back, but he will be the bigger person and leave.

@finnbalor is the special guest on the #WWEPayback edition of #MizTV! @mikethemiz @marysemizanin A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Balor’s music hit, but Miz did not want it to end that way. In the end, Balor was right, as Miz fell victim to a slingblade and a front dropkick to the corner. Balor celebrated as he left the ring. Meanwhile, Miz was on his back, as Balor affirmed. Overall, this was a bit confusing, as previous Raw epsiodes showed Miz appearing to rekindle his SmackDown Live feud with Dean Ambrose over the Intercontinental Championship, while Wyatt interfered Balor to confirm his move to Raw. Although this may have been simply a one-off segment, any further development other than a throw-away match to fill-in time on Payback would leave more questions than answers of where Bray Wyatt goes after his match with Orton.

