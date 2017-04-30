Is Kate Middleton Furious With Prince William? No, She Is Not, Despite Reports

Kate Middleton and Prince William are ever in the spotlight for the good, the bad, and the fabricated. After Prince William took off on a Kate-free adventure to Switzerland, where he skied and found himself on video dancing terribly with a beautiful model at a club, tabloids simply haven’t been able to help printing stories about a rocky relationship between Kate and William.

The prince was clearly just enjoying some harmless fun before he and his stunning wife prepare for the big move to London, after which they will be entirely focused on royal duties. That same weekend that William was in Switzerland, Kate Middleton was enjoying a bit of fun with her sister Pippa, celebrating her upcoming nuptials with James Matthews at a bachelorette party. The couple is set to marry in May, and the event is already being called the wedding of the year.

Despite the fact that Kate and William are obviously a happy and adoring couple, rumors continue to be spewed claiming that the duo are on the rocks and that Middleton is still furious with her prince over his recent shenanigans while on holiday. Although it was verified that Kate was not impressed with Prince William’s behavior, Celebrity Dirty Laundry shares words of a source who insists that the beauty has not let it go and also states that William has never been a good husband.

How Prince William and Kate Middleton are breaking traditions through their parenting https://t.co/BIUuhHYFQX pic.twitter.com/F4Y5TdCByS — Tribune Life & Style (@ETLifeandStyle) April 25, 2017

Gossip Cop relays the details from this fabricated story.

“The outlet’s latest article, which maintains Middleton is ‘furious’ with her husband for his supposed ‘recent shenanigans,’ is no different. For example, without any concrete proof or quotes from sources, the blog claims Prince William ‘hasn’t exactly been a model for good husband behavior.’ It then adds he’s ‘never really’ been a good spouse. Of course, the site has nothing to back up its false allegation. Instead, it vaguely throws out that the future king likes to ‘party with models’ in far off lands. When exactly did that happen?”

The tabloid seems to make things look as though William was engaging in inappropriate activities with his model friend Taylor, but as Gossip Cop refutes, the beauty was there with her boyfriend and she and William are merely friends.

Happy sixth wedding anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William! See 12 times the couple shared rare PDA: pic.twitter.com/iNrHctIIIx — InStyle (@InStyle) April 29, 2017

The published false story then goes on to insist that Kate Middleton feels that she is working overtime to save the image of she and her husband, as well as the rest of the royals, due to his supposed bad behavior. This too is absolute nonsense. CDL is notorious for printing pure fabrications about the royals and as GC relays, the tabloid does not have any reliable royal insiders, which leaves them to make everything up.

Today, April 29, 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate six years of marriage#RoyalFans ❤️????????????6⃣???????????????? pic.twitter.com/snhinhx5Gv — Royal Fans (@Royal_Fans10) April 29, 2017

What is fact is that Kate Middleton and her prince have just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and are clearly still smitten with each other, along with their little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. E! has it right with their description of the relationship that has blossomed since the two first met 16 years ago.

“It’s hard to believe a whopping 16 years have passed since Prince William first locked eyed with Kate while studying at the University of St. Andrews, especially because the most notable constant between the pair is their love for one another. Their cutest moments together run aplenty, and they’ve discovered the key to a successful marriage by never shying away from publicly teasing each other. Soulmates? Of course. But best friends? Absolutely.”

Kensington Palace released a big thank you statement to all fans and royal enthusiasts who wished Prince William and Duchess Kate a happy anniversary. Many royal watchers shared their congratulations over social media and the couple was clearly grateful for all of the love shown for their love.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]