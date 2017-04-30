‘Outlander’ Season 3: Creator Confirms Air Date, Cast, Plus Season 4 In The Works

Good news, Outlander fans; new updates on Season 3 and Season 4 straight from the series creator and executive producer!

Netflix has had its share of great original series and Hulu is throwing its hat in the mix with the new TheHandmaid’s Tale. Now Starz is also upping their game with Outlander, a TV series based on the historical time travel Outlander series of novels by Diana Gabaldon.

Highly talked-about British-American television drama series Outlander is starting to gain momentum again as Season 3 looms even closer. iTech Post reports that the president of programming at Starz has confirmed a September 2017 release date for Season 3 of Outlander. No exact date, however, has yet been announced, due to “paperwork” that needs to be sorted out and finalized.

We have seen the epic trailer released just this month, and buzz over what will happen to Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are already ripe all over fan circles.

But what we know so far about Season 3 of Outlander is that it will be based entirely on Gabaldon’s third book, Voyager. And to quell the fan chaos over their excitement for Season 3, Outlander Executive Producer Maril Davis recently accommodated questions from fans on Twitter regarding the next two seasons of Outlander.

We’ve heard from Polygonthat Hollywood’s TV and film writers have scheduled a writer’s strike this month of May to lobby for increased wages and more suitable hours. Davis answers Outlander fans concerned on whether the strike could push back Season 3’s release that Season 3 is already done and penned, and they’re not anticipating any more issues regarding the upcoming season.

@discardyourfear.i don’t anticipate any issues with S3 as we are almost done and scripts are completed #AskMaril — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 23, 2017

In fact, it looks like Season 3 of Outlander is going smoothly despite concerns that scriptwriters might find it hard to condense Voyage into a single season.

@ScuseMeMiss It’s always difficult to pare down Diana’s books. Lots of great stuff! But this season was easier than the last one! — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 24, 2017

We’re also seeing new faces in Outlander Season 3 and they are most likely going to play an integral role in Claire and Jamie’s love story. Mobipicker lists the characters that will be brought to life from the book to the screen:

Captain Leonard

Captain Leonard, a British Navy’s man-of-war and the third lieutenant of the Porpoise was present on the same ship where Claire and Jamie clashed accidentally which was further destroyed by a hurricane. The character will be played by Charlie Hiett.

Dr. Joe Abernathy

A great friend to Claire and a doctor by profession, details on who will play the character has not been revealed so far.

Fergus Fraser

In the second season, it was shown that Jamie and Claire adopted a kid named as Fergus Fraser. His adoption had a reason behind, which was to steal Charles Stewart’s letters, who will now be shown as a grown up in the third installment. Cesar Domboy will play the character.

The Dunsany Sisters

The extravagant sisters will have a massive entry on the show, and one of them, Geneva Dunsany will be the fling of one of the characters of the show. The other sister, Isobel Dunsany is a mystery and no details about her role have been revealed as yet. Tanya Reynold will play the part of Isobel and Hannah James will play the role of Geneva.

Lord John Grey

Grey was present in Jamie’s campaign during the days of the battle of Culloden. Grey once tried to save Claire from Jamie without knowing the fact that she was Jamie’s wife and when he later came to know her truth, he was spared by Jamie further earning a debt on himself, according to Bleeding Cool. The character will be played by David Berry in the third installment.

Apart from these confirmed castings, Outlander fans are still on the lookout for Hal Grey, Duke of Pardloe and Earl of Melton. First appearing on Voyager, Hal Grey saves Jamie Fraser from being shot with his fellow traitors.

Davis, however, has yet to confirm who will be playing the Earl of Melton but she confirms that he has already been cast.

Outlander has already been renewed through Season 4 so we can rest easy that Starz won’t be cutting us off too soon. And asked whether the crew is already working on Season 4, Davis reveals that the people behind Outlander are already making headway for the next season.

@Dumspirospero67.yes. But full prep can’t start until we wrap S3 #AskMaril — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 23, 2017

Outlander Season 3 is coming back to Starz in September 2017.

[Featured Image by Starz]