‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Leia And Snoke Come Face To Face

General Leia (Carrie Fisher) will be in serious danger in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi as she will have a couple of deadly run-ins with the First Order.

This is according to a leak provided by a Reddit user, who detailed the first act of the film in his post. According to him, Leia will be captured and will be brought aboard Supreme Leader Snoke’s massive Star Destroyer.

The first minutes of Star Wars: Episode 8 will reportedly show the Resistance trying desperately to get themselves to safety only to be attacked by the First Order. This leads to the capture of Leia with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) leading the charge.

The Star Wars: Episode 8 leak went on to detail that by the end of the first act, Leia will be brought before Snoke, who will see for himself the boldness of Ben Solo’s (Adam Driver) mother. As per the leakster:

“Snoke and Leia trade barbs and Snoke is angry by the mention of Luke (Mark Hamill) returning by the end of the conversation. He has Leia thrown in a holding cell.”

The idea of Leia confronting Snoke and even shutting him down in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi certainly has many fans excited. The Resistance leader standing up to the First Order ruler is imagined to be nothing short of epic.

Leia has always been a strong character and has never been a damsel in distress. If anything, she is the one who does the saving. This Star Wars: Episode 8 scene will again prove that, easily making it one of the moments that best define Leia as a character.

After the exchange that resulted to an angry Snoke, General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) is instructed to inform Kylo Ren that they have Leia in custody. Whether or not this will lead the mother and son to be face to face remains to be seen, but it is certainly looking like Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be the stage for that.

While this is predicted to be a tearful reunion, fans cannot help but worry about Leia here. It is expected that she will make an attempt to get through his son, something that will prove to be difficult.

As suggested by previous leaks and reports, Kylo Ren is determined to prove himself to Snoke in Star Wars: Episode 8. After failing to get Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, he knows he cannot afford to make the same mistake again, or any slip-up for that matter.

The character is expected to be more like Darth Vader in The Last Jedi. This is not just by donning a getup inspired by his grandfather, but also allowing himself to descend deeper into the dark side. The result of the reunion of Leia and Ben in Star Wars: Episode 8 with this idea in mind definitely becomes a source of concern.

This will not be the only reunion in the first act of the film though. The Redditor also suggests that Luke will reunite with Chewbacca and R2-D2 early in Star Wars: Episode 8 shortly after meeting Rey. The two are reportedly aboard the Millennium Falcon, which they used to get to Ahch-To.

As realistic as the leak is, the details included in it, although in line with what has already been revealed about The Last Jedi both by Disney and Lucasfilm as well as trusted Star Wars sources and publications, remain unfounded at the moment so fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

