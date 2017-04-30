Prince Harry Reportedly To Propose To Meghan Markle Ahead Of Invictus Games This Summer

Prince Harry appears to have finally found true love in the form of Suits actress Meghan Markle. At this point the media can still refer to the beauty as a star of the legal drama, but it’s certainly being speculated that in near future it will be a former Suits actress descriptor that will accompany Markle’s introduction. The reason for this is quite obvious. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become increasingly serious and Markle seems to be preparing for a full shift into the royal life in London.

Certain details have tipped the masses off to this conclusion. One such detail involves the information shared by Suits exec Aaron Korsh, who stated that Markle’s character on the hit show will have to choose between staying at the firm or working for her father. Obviously the second choice would mean an exit from the show and entrance into life at Kensington Palace.

???? @WifeyUniversity EXCLUSIVE: PRINCE Harry will propose to Meghan Markle this summer so she can be by his side at t…https://t.co/pR9gWhL0wj — Approved America (@ApprovedAmerica) April 30, 2017

Another recent bit of information that definitely causes excitement over a possible engagement, is that Markle shut down her popular lifestyle site The Tig. Clearly, this demonstrates that Meghan is set on focusing on humanitarian efforts that she will likely continue alongside her benevolent boyfriend.

Recently, it’s also been made known that Markle has full access to Kensington Palace, where Harry lives, and that she is waved passed security, whereas usually visitors must fill out paperwork before entering.

The Daily Star shares new reports from a source who is even claiming that the prince would like to be engaged by September.

“‘Harry is said to be ‘head over heels in love’ with US actress Meghan, who he has been dating for nearly a year. One source close to the couple said: ‘Harry would love to be engaged before September when he will be hosting the Invictus Games in Toronto. It’s been Meghan’s home for the last five years while she has been filming the legal drama Suits and Harry wants her by his side.'”

The games are said to be something that Prince Harry is very proud of. It is a charity event that the royal set up to help service men and women, struggling with disabilities since their experience and service in the military.

The source goes on to share that Harry thinks that he and Meghan make a great team in every way and that she would be the perfect person to be by his side during the event. Additionally, the royal is reportedly ready to have everything out in the open and to not have to avoid cameras when he’s with his girlfriend.

“He wants Meghan to share in the week and thinks they will be a great team together. Harry wants everything out in the open and for the days of skulking around avoiding photographers to be over. He wants to show Meghan off as his future wife. The Games, which he has put his heart and soul into, will be the perfect platform to do that.”

The couple has been spotted on numerous occasions since they went public with their relationship last fall. Meghan has been spotted going in and out of the palace, where Harry resides, and the two also took a romantic holiday together to Norway to see the Northern Lights. Earlier this year, Markle and her prince were guests at a wedding, where they were spotted openly cuddling and kissing.

Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding. But there is a catch. https://t.co/1wegdatS1O — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 30, 2017

The next big event that Meghan and Harry are reportedly going to attend together is one of the biggest weddings of the year. Pippa Middleton, the younger sister to Duchess Kate Middleton, is set to marry James Matthews. It’s believed, as Huffington Post Canada has shared, that Markle and Prince Harry will attend the reception together, which will be held at Middleton’s childhood home.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Relais & Chateaux]