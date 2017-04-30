WWE News: Braun Strowman Predicts End Of Roman Reigns Feud, Goldberg Sees Potential In ‘Monster Among Men’

Tonight, the WWE holds their Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view Payback and one of the biggest matches will see Roman Reigns battle Braun Strowman. While there are no special stipulations for the match, Braun Strowman took to Instagram and promised that tonight he will end his feud with Roman Reigns at Payback.

In what looked like it could be another big win for Roman Reigns, something strange has happened over the last month. Braun Strowman has roared back to life and has become the odds-on favorite to beat Roman Reigns at Payback.

While Roman Reigns remains the fan favorite and Braun Strowman continues to battle, and destroy, faces such as Big Show and Kalisto, the fans are starting to get behind the villain in this story. When Strowman put Roman in the hospital a few weeks back, fans were chanting “you deserve it” to Roman Reigns.

It can’t be what the WWE wanted to hear concerning their biggest babyface, but that is where Roman Reigns sits now with many of the more vocal fans. However, even someone like Bill Goldberg, who has said that he feels Roman Reigns should be the biggest star in the WWE, sees huge things for Braun Strowman as well.

While speaking to Eric Bischoff on the Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, Goldberg said that he feels fans who want to put themselves over the talent are the reason that Roman Reigns is having so much trouble right now. However, on the same podcast, Goldberg also said that Braun has a ton of potential.

“If in every scenario everything was done properly and who is to say what is proper? If it’s properly massaged and cultivated with what he has to present against others. His package is pretty good. He’s got a high ceiling. He’s like the big guys from the past.”

Big guys from the past include names like The Big Show, who Goldberg worked with in WCW when Big Show was in the nWo as The Giant. It also includes old names from the WWE like Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy, The Earthquake, and Yokozuna. Impressively, Braun Strowman has shown since he started feuding with Roman Reigns that he has more skills than many of the big men of the past.

At the moment, it seems that the fans who have been cheering Braun Strowman nonstop over Roman Reigns might get their way. The betting odds indicate that Braun Strowman will win at Payback tonight. Roman Reigns has not been seen on television since the beat down that included the ambulance that Braun tipped over.

With the Roman Reigns injuries, a loss to Braun Strowman would be explained away and keep Roman strong. There are also strong WWE rumors that Braun Strowman will be the man to step up and challenge Brock Lesnar to the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire, the Monday Night Raw exclusive PPV in July.

That means that the match tonight, despite Braun Strowman’s claims, will not be the end of his feud with Roman Reigns. The next Monday Night Raw pay-per-view is Extreme Rules in June, which could give them a chance for a special-rules match to once again protect Reigns from a clean loss.

The entire plan is looking like it will lead to a Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match down the line where Roman finally topples the Monster Among Men. It is the hero vs. monster storyline that Vince McMahon has loved since he booked Hulk Hogan in those angles in the ’80s.

The only way to get the fans behind this angle is to make Braun Strowman even more hated than Roman Reigns, which hasn’t happened yet. Tonight at Payback, there is still a chance the fans choose Braun over Roman Reigns but the story is really just getting started.

[Featured Image by WWE]