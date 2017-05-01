Redskins News: 2017 NFL Draft Results & Gruden Discusses The Decisions

Seemingly, the Washington Redskins did very well during the 2017 NFL Draft. Like many fans, a large portion of Redskins’ fans were nervous about the decisions management would make during the 2017 NFL Draft. With the loss of two game-changing wide receivers (DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon), many were worried that the focus would go from defense to offense too soon in the early rounds. But with several offensive weapons left—Josh Norman, Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder, and Robert Kelley—it was pertinent that the Redskins focused on the defensive holes that they were missing, and that’s exactly what they did.

Redskins’ 2017 NFL Draft Picks

Out of the Redskins’ ten picks during the 2017 NFL Draft, the first four are the ones turning the most heads. During the first round of the draft, the Redskins scooped the top-rated defensive juggernaut Jonathan Allen. The six-foot three-inch, and near 300 pound, Allen played three seasons as a starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He totaled 28 sacks, 137 tackles (41.5 tackles for a loss), and managed three fumble recoveries.

In the second round of the NFL Draft, Redskins stuck with the Crimson Tide and snagged linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson produced 128 total tackles (39.5 for a loss), 19 sacks, and six forced fumbles. In the third round, the Redskins secured UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau (149 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 21 passes defended).

“I’m just ready to get to work.”

"I'm just ready to get to work."

"I'm excited to be a Redskin and to get this process started." Allen & Anderson:

And in the fourth round the Redskins switched to offense when they drafted Oklahoma Sooners’ running back Samaje Perine. Perine played three seasons with the Sooners and had 4,122 total rushing yards, averaged six yards per carry, and totaled 49 rushing touchdowns. On paper, Perine and fellow running back Robert Kelley look like a formidable one-two punch in the backfield.

The Redskins picked up six more players through Rounds 4-7: Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson, Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, Wyoming center Chase Roullier, Georgia State wide receiver Robert Davis, Louisville safety Josh Harvey-Clemons, and Auburn defensive back Joshua Holsey.

2017 NFL Draft Press Conference With Redskins’ Coach Jay Gruden

As Redskins.com reported, after the 2017 NFL Draft concluded, Redskins‘ head coach Jay Gruden weighed in on what the team was going for during the draft.

“We tried to follow our board. I think Scott Campbell and Bruce and the scouts really did a great job of getting the board set…We feel like we did a good job.”

Gruden also commented that everything looks good on paper, as it usually does after the draft, but it’s about the new team members “jelling well” with other players, coaches, and management. He also said that this year during for the NFL Draft they were going for two main things: attitude and size. And that’s certainly what they got with first-round pick Jonathan Allen. Gruden said that Jonathan had his “highest grade,” and that he plans on utilizing him right away.

“You talk about our front; we have guys that can play the run pretty good, but this guy can do everything. He can line up at a three. He can line up at a five. He can line up at a nose if you want him to. He can stunt, and he can play the run—but—he can rush the passer. Big-bodied guys usually are just run stoppers; they’re not able to rush the passer as effectively as he is. And that’s a big need for us. He’s the 17 pick of the draft—he’ll contribute tomorrow—right now.”

Redskins Grade Consensus For 2017 NFL Draft

Most experts and professionals are praising the decisions made for the 2017 NFL Draft picks by the Redskins.

USA Today: A-



SB Nation: A-



The Score: B+



Fan Sided: A

Overall, fans and experts agree that the Redskins did very well at the 2017 NFL Draft.

