Kate Beckinsale Bares Her Legs And Her Kitty, While Indulging A Guitar Fetish

Kate Beckinsale is at it again. The Underworld actress is treating her social media followers to an intimate look at her personal life, even as she faces an emotionally draining divorce from director husband Len Wiseman. Kate recently shared a series of leggy pictures that, much like her past posts, meld her quirky sense of humor with her healthy attitude toward sexuality. Ms. Beckinsale is unique in her willingness to share candid thoughts and revealing images of herself, proving she owns her sexuality even in the most vulnerable moments.

Kate Beckinsale Channels Underworld‘s Selene as She Steps Out For Dinner

Paparazzi caught Kate Beckinsale, as she was headed out to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood recently, and even amid the flashbulbs and attention, the Underworld actress maintained her classy style and grace. For the evening out, Daily Mail reports that Kate wore thigh-high suede boots and a matching black miniskirt that showcased the 43-year-old star’s flawless legs. The skirt was also black suede and was studded with sparkling sequins.

Beckinsale finished off the outfit with a plain, long-sleeved black top.

An close-up shot of Beckinsale’s face revealed that she hoped to impress with a smattering of make-up to enhance her beauty. Her hair was held up in a ponytail.

There was no word on who Kate was meeting for the night out, so she may have just been celebrating her divorce with friends. It was reported that Beckinsale recently responded to Wiseman’s divorce petition and that the proceeding is moving forward amicably.

Later, Ms. Beckinsale shared one of the images published by the paparazzi, because it showcased her legs under perfect lighting. The caption she added proves Kate still has her sense of humor.

“Looks like I’m having a pleasant dance. In fact I am staggering past some bins that smell like human wee while a man in an anorak jumps out at me,” Beckinsale captioned the Instagram post.

Kate added a hashtag to the “things aren’t always what they seem” phrase to indicate the picture might be misinterpreted.

Cheeky Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Guitar Fetish and Her Lovely Kitty

Comic Book shared a new post from Kate in which she’s seen licking her favorite guitar, while donning a man’s dress shirt and nothing else. Again drawing attention to her smooth legs, Beckinsale clutches the neck of the guitar in her hands, as she draws the headstock of the instrument toward her open mouth.

“Let’s learn from this about saying ‘no thank you, that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself,” Ms. Beckinsale captioned the image.

This wasn’t the first time that the Underworld star has displayed her love of melding eroticism with humor. In the past, Kate has shared her fascination for arranging the fruit in fruit bowls to simulate phallic imagery.

More recently, Kate again bared her legs, but this photo focused more on the star’s kitty than on her legs. The fluffy grey and white cat is seen taking some Beckinsale loving, as she rests on those bare legs.

“Here come the hotstepper,” Ms. Beckinsale captioned that picture.

Ms. Beckinsale has her more serious side as well. She recently shared a picture of herself reading The Descent of Man by Grayson Perry and recommended the read to her followers. In the image’s caption, Kate comments that the book challenges the accepted definitions of man and masculinity, further suggesting that altering those conceptions might make society happier and healthier.

Kate Beckinsale recently completed filming on The Only Living Boy in New York, which also stars Pierce Brosnan and Jeff Bridges, and is set for an August 11 theatrical release.

