Kylie Jenner Has Rumored New Boyfriend As She Moves On From Tyga With Rihanna’s Ex?

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have been on and off for over a year now and it seems that the relationship between the reality star entrepreneur and the rapper is officially over as Jenner has recently been linked to Rihanna’s ex.

No, it’s not Chris Brown or Drake, but another well-known performer of the music industry. Kylie and rapper Travis Scott have apparently been spending quite bit of time together and are supposedly now officially on. The rapper has been linked to a number of celebrity beauties including Rihanna and model Karrueche Tran.

Tonight, @KylieJenner was in Waltham with Travis Scott, who headlined Bentley University #SpringDay. pic.twitter.com/8BQvgwCWMP — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 30, 2017

The Sun has reported the details about this new romance, or should we say rebound, that Kylie is engaging in.

“…the pair were seen walking with their arms around each other at Bentley University in Massachusetts on Friday.An eagle-eyed fan caught Kylie, 19, walking through the car park with her arms around the rapper, and quickly posted a picture of the pair on Snapchat alongside the caption: ‘Kylie at Bentley… Tyga played himself.'”

Kylie and Travis were then spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel separately on Saturday morning, Jenner then posted a video of she and a friend in the back of a car shortly after exiting the hotel. The KUWTK star split from Tyga after a two-year relationship at the beginning of April. Since then, fans and onlookers have been eagerly watching to see who the young entrepreneur will get together with next.

Rumors recently suggested that Tyga has also been moving on quickly from Kylie, seeing as he had been spotted with Justin Bieber’s ex Jordan Ozuna in Los Angeles. However, the model has since shut down these claims, stating “Omg y’all I’m not dating Tyga…come on.”

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner at the Houston vs. OKC game???? pic.twitter.com/ZGMvNSrbSx — fire hip hop???? (@FIREHlPHOP) April 27, 2017

Although Scott and Jenner have yet to go public, they were spotted on several occasions over the course of the weekend. People also reported as to how Kylie was keen to support her rumored new man in Boston.

“The Keeping up with the Kardashians starlet and cosmetics mogul headed to Bentley University outside Boston on Saturday night to support her latest beau, “Goosebumps” rapper Travis Scott. Located just outside Boston in the town of Waltham, Bentley was celebrating their annual Spring Day, which always included a big a concert on campus featuring Scott.”

Following the event at the university, Kylie supported Travis as he performed at Bijou nightclub. While there, the couple was seen kissing heavily and also were spotted in deep conversation. The rapper reportedly asked to be moved to a more private area of the club when the table they originally had was said to be in public view.

An onlooker shared details about the duo and their behavior while at the club.

“He was definitely looking for something intimate. They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other. He didn’t really perform, he just showed up and partied. They left in the same car too.”

The publication relays the other occasions that the duo has been spotted together on over the past couple of weeks and the connection that Tyga has to the Bentley event. Jenner and Scott were seen together at Coachella earlier in the month and also were in Texas to take in a Houston Rockets game. Tyga, interestingly enough, performed at the Bentley Spring Day hosted back in 2013, as it turns out.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sure has made a name for herself by continuing on in her successful endeavors, such as her Kylie Lip Kit brand and her fashion line, Kendall + Kylie, which she designs with her older sister, model Kendall Jenner.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week]