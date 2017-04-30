‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Tips To Get Ahead

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just arrived in the Nintendo Switch and with it a nostalgic wave of annoying your siblings and playmates. The racing game brings back items like the shells and the competitive drive to fire bananas at your “friends.” Want to still get ahead? Keep these tips in mind.

Get A Boost Start

Like in other Mario Kart games, you can get a boost at the start of the game by getting the timing of pressing the A button right. Pressing it too early will make the vehicle spin out, while pressing the button at the right time will give the player a boost.

According to Polygon, the sweet spot is right after the second light turns on. Keep your eye on Lakitu (the turtle holding the countdown lights) or listen to the countdown.

Use Your Items Wisely

There are a variety of items in Mario Kart 8 that will increase your chances of winning while simultaneously sabotaging your opponents. Each one serves a different purpose, so make sure you use them wisely. Study what each weapon is good for. For example, the Super Horn can disable the blue shell flying at you when used at the right time.

Also, keep in mind that you can carry two items. You can pick up another item without letting go of what you currently have so you can choose which one suits your situation better.

Drift Like A Pro

The best way to drive on curves is drifting by pressing the R button. By doing so, your car will produce sparks. Depending on the color of the sparks, the character will receive a boost upon letting go of the button.

Per Toms Guide, the sparks are blue at first, then orange, then pink. You can get to pink faster by practicing a lot more, if you have that much time in your hands.

Collect The Coins

Coins are spread throughout the tracks. While you have to focus on outmaneuvering other racers or keeping your lead, you must also pay attention to collecting these coins. Collect them like a broke college student to get speed boosts or to buy new pieces for your kart, which will then help you race better and faster.

Protect Your Behind

While it is important to look forward while driving, you should also look behind once in a while by pressing the X button. This is a must as it enables drivers to aim their friendship destroyers better and allows them to check for opponents that may be planning something.

Smart-Steering Is Your Friend

Mario Kart 8 introduces smart-steering, which when turned on, prevents the car from going off-track. When playing solo, gamers can turn it on or off, making the feature a viable option when turning at steep curves. However, it also prevents players from using the new boost level, so it may not be as effective against human players.

Unlock Gold Mario

Gold Mario is one of the few unlockables in the game. To be honest, there is no real advantage of getting a Gold Mario, but it represents being a winner and most importantly, it’s gold. You can get this one by getting a gold medal on every cup in the Grand Prix. The catch here is that you must race with 200cc difficulty.

It takes a lot before the Gold Mario can be achieved and that is why every player wants it – for bragging rights.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for $59.99. Another Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, is set to join the racing game on the Nintendo Switch soon. Watch out for it on E3 2017, which the Inquisitr previously reported on.

