‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Mirrorball Winner May Surprise Fans

The Dancing with the Stars finale is just a few weeks away and initial predictions about who will win the Season 24 Mirrrorball trophy have changed. This season has been filled with surprises, especially with the elimination of Heather Morris on Week 6.

The Glee star was expected to make it further than Nick Viall and David Ross, perhaps even making it into the DWTS finals. But Heather wasn’t favored to win the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy.

.@HeatherMorrisTV finally got her perfect 10…from all four judges! But what happened next was shocking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4Wm6TI2kVP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 25, 2017

Before the season got underway, Gold Derby predicted that Simone Biles would win be named this season’s winner, stating that the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast is “the woman to beat with 2/3 odds of winning the Mirrorball trophy.”

However, they may have overlooked two other celebrities who have impressed the judges this season — Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and NFL star Rashad Jennings. Simone Biles is still a top contender but it’s clear she has some tough competition.

Don't let anyone tell you you can't! Thank you to my amazing dance partner @iamValC & ABC for an amazing night!Heck yeah????#Teamvalmani #DWTS pic.twitter.com/M5p7s5T1pq — NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) April 18, 2017

Buddy TV states that Normani Kordei was “overlooked initially” but now she is “impossible to ignore.” Partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, she has consistently hovered around the top of the leaderboard each week.

“Before the season began Simone Biles might have been the odds-on favorites to win but that’s not the case any longer. If Normani can continue the skills put on display in the foxtrot she is going to follow up her X-Factor win with a Dancing with the Stars victory.”

Rashad Jennings has also surprised many Dancing with the Stars fans this season. The NFL star, who is currently a free agent, is partnered with Emma Slater. His stellar dance moves and charismatic personality are earning him some well-deserved votes from fans and high scores from judges.

Jennings, 32, tells ET that he’s glad DWTS fans are “getting to know the man behind the helmet.” And he’s very modest about his success on the dance floor, something that makes him even more likable.

“I just came in excited for the show, excited for the journey, excited to learn how to dance… I don’t know what I am doing, and just, like, throwing myself at the work, so that is where I am at. Every once in a while I will look at the video and be like, ‘Hey, that’s nice. Wait a second, that’s me.’ It is fun learning every single week.”

Just an urban legend? Won't dance another day? There is a storm brewing… the rage of Damien Octavius May! #TeamShadSquad #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Iig6BqDx2f — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) April 28, 2017

Just eight couples remain going into Week 7, but two celebrities will be eliminated at the end of the Movie Night episode that airs on May 1. Unless there’s another shocking upset, there’s a good chance that Simone, Rashad, and Normani will all move on to Week 8.

As far as the other celebrity dancers go, votes from fans are going to be more important than ever as we get closer to the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 finale.

Last week, Heather Morris earned the first perfect score of the season on “Boy Bands and Girl Groups” episode. But her scores from the previous week, combined with votes from fans just didn’t add up for her. So, rallying for votes is important for the eight couples who remain.

The buzz on social media points to former MLB star David Ross and the Bachelor star Nick Viall as the two celebs who may be eliminated on Monday night. Both Nick and David have hovered around the bottom of the leaderboard all season. That’s why so many fans were shocked to see Heather Morris leave last week.

But Bonner Bolton and Nancy Kerrigan could also be in jeopardy depending on how well they fared with votes from fans. Nancy ended up in fourth place last week with and Bonner took fifth place on the leaderboard.

This week’s double elimination will be based on a combination of fans’ votes and judges’ scores from Dancing with the Stars Week 6. Here’s how everyone ranked on the leaderboard last week.

Normani Kordei — 72

Rashad Jennings — 70

Simone Biles — 69

Nancy Kerrigan — 67

Bonner Bolton — 63

David Ross — 62

Nick Viall — 61

Watch ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Week 7 starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 1.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network/Disney ABC Press]