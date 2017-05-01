‘Sense8’ Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Warning: This article may contain Sense8 Season 2 spoilers.

After nearly two years of waiting, Netflix subscribers will finally be able to catch Sense8 Season 2 in May. The ambitious series, created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski, explores diverse personalities, sexualities, and locations via a fascinating sci-fi twist.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season.

The plot

In December, Sense8 fans got a treat in the form of a Christmas special, which served as a preview to Season 2. In the two-hour episode, “the Sensates” — Wolfgang (Max Riemelt), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Sun (Doona Bae), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Riley (Tuppence Middleton), Kala (Tina Desai), Will (Brian J. Smith), and Capheus (Toby Onwumere) — were still on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann).

While Sense8 Season 2 spoilers have been kept under tight wraps leading up to the May 5 premiere date, we do know that the Sensates will continue to battle Whispers and a shadowy government organization called PBO during the upcoming season.

Early reviews have been positive, with IndieWire calling Sense8 Season 2 “denser and richer” than Season 1, and Hypable calling the new season “even better than the first.”

Netflix recently released the official Season 2 trailer.

A new face for an old friend

Those who have seen the Sense8 Christmas special know that the role of Capheus, the Jean-Claude Van Damme enthusiast from Nairobi, is now being played by Toby Onwumere. He replaces Aml Ameen, who played the role in Sense8 Season 1.

Executive producer Grant Hill explained Ameen’s departure to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a big cast, everybody’s under a lot of pressure, and it just got to a point where you had people that liked each other but just disagreed on a way forward,” Hill said. “It was very amicable, but it was hard to do.”

Where was it filmed?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the series visited at least 16 different countries in seven months to film its sweeping, worldwide storyline. Locations included Chicago, San Francisco, Mexico City, Seoul, Mumbai, and Reykjavik.

The series features smart, engaging LGBT stories

Sense8 Season 1 was groundbreaking for featuring a transgender character (Nomi) whose storyline didn’t revolve around transitioning issues. Jamie Clayton, who plays Nomi and is also a transgender woman, told the Hollywood Reporter that she is proud of the way that Sense8 writes LGBT characters.

“I’m just really happy the content providers are realizing it’s something that can happen,” Clayton said. “That writers and more people realize we don’t need to be the punchline and we can exist, because we do exist. There’s still a lot of steps that need to be taken, but I’m thrilled to be a part of the progress we’ve had so far.”

Actor Max Riemelt (Wolfgang) is also a fan of Sense8‘s diversity.

“We don’t like to use labels. People like to understand and categorize things in order to understand. The show gives people a hope or the possibility to see things differently and also to identify and cope with people they thought might not exist. That is the power of this show.”

The second season continues to take risks

Sense8 Season 1 caused a stir by including a polysexual orgy scene, and something similar was included in the Christmas special. Don’t expect Sense8 Season 2 to tone down its bold vision of sexuality.

“[Series creator and director] Lana [Wachowski] doesn’t want to be shy in life,” Miguel Angel Silvestre (Lito) told the Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t want to be shy in love, and I want to portray that. It’s a reality, that sex is more beautiful than violence.”

A political message

According to actress Daryl Hannah (Angelica), the themes of Sense8 Season 2 take on President Donald Trump’s dark view of America and the world.

“This season deals with even more topical issues,” she said. “The world is going more towards this weird, fascist, racist, negative trajectory and we have to dig our way out of that sooner or later. It’s unbelievable how much has changed since we first started. Everything you’re seeing this season really pushes the message of inclusiveness, compassion and empathy. That’s really the theme of the show.”

Sense8 Season 2 returns to Netflix on May 5.

