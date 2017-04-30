‘Arrow’ Season 5 Finale Spoiler: New Evidence Of A Major Character’s Death Emerges

Malcolm Merlyn is not wreaking havoc in the Arrowverse next year with John Barrowman confirming that he won’t appear in the next seasons of both Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. The actor made the revelation at the Planet Comicon in Kansas City, but did not explain as to why this is the case.

This has many convinced even more that the character will meet a tragic fate in the remaining episodes of Arrow Season 5, where he was confirmed to be a “huge factor.” Fans are scared that Malcolm might not make it out alive as the war between the Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Chase (Josh Segarra) becomes more lethal.

John Barrowman tells crowd at #PlanetComicCon he will NOT be part of DC universe next season. ???? #Arrow #Flash pic.twitter.com/CmSZd9uWhN — Pilar Pedraza (@Pilarcita) April 29, 2017

Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle has recently teased to Entertainment Weekly that there will be casualties in the Arrow Season 5 finale. In an interview with CBR, she gave fans a reason to believe one of them will be Malcolm Merlyn.

“This season is all about legacy, and when Malcolm comes into the story, it’s really rooted as much by necessity from Oliver’s point of view as it is about what Malcolm means to him and what Malcolm means to Thea (Willa Holland). It’s a great story, because it’s going to have a lot of action but it’s also going to have this kind of emotional undercurrent that is going to lead to a really big, huge series moment for him. I think it’s a great story to tell, and it’s great stuff for John to play.”

Malcolm’s most recent appearance in Arrow Season 5 was in Episode 17, “Kapiushon,” where he was shown in a flashback sequence working a deal with Kovar (Dolph Lundgren).

The former League of Assassins leader was featured extensively in Legends of Tomorrow, where he makes up one-third of the Legion of Doom. After this jaunt, he was brought back to his original timeline.

Malcolm was also glimpsed in the Arrow Season 5 sizzle reel, where he appears to engage in a confrontation with Oliver. Clearly, he will be one of the people to be brought back to the fray as Team Arrow desperately looks for a way to stop Prometheus.

The floors are expected to run red as the warfare heats up. With chaos in the background on top of the idea that Oliver and Thea will reflect on Malcolm’s importance and that things will get emotional in the Arrow Season 5 finale, it could only mean that he is in serious danger.

But the most telling of all is Barrowman’s latest revelation about taking a break after the Arrow Season 5 finale. From what it looks like, it could be that he is unable to return because the character will meet his demise.

Malcolm has been part of Arrow since the beginning and the character’s importance has grown ever since. As the DC Comics TV universe expanded, he was one of the characters who jumped from one show to another.

Barrowman’s character being killed off in the Arrow Season 5 finale will certainly break the heart of many fans, but it appears to be the direction the show is taking.

In light of the grim possibility, viewers can take comfort in knowing that Katie Cassidy will be a series regular in Arrow Season 6 as Laurel’s evil Earth-2 doppelganger Black Siren.

The Arrow Season 5 sizzle suggests that after she was turned over to ARGUS, she has been kept in the same prison where the Helix leader Cayden James was being held.

In an upcoming Arrow Season 5 episode, Black Siren and Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) will cross paths. It will be far from a family reunion as the evil Laurel will have her “father” substitute her in the prison she is in.

If there is one thing that could ease the minds of fans about Malcolm possibly dying, it is the fact that Cassidy was brought back to the show after her original character, Laurel Lance aka Black Canary, was killed in Season 4. If this is anything to go by, Barrowman could always come back in another way, shape or form.

The Arrow Season 5 finale titled “Lian Yu,” airs on Wednesday, May 24 on The CW.

[Featured Image by The CW]