Chapter 864 of immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece was unexpectedly delayed, leaving many fans confused. Although One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda has occasionally and deliberately taken a break, the creator has been quite prudent about letting readers know about the short hiatus. While numerous reports indicate One Piece manga was on a break due to the rather long Golden Week Holiday, rumors indicate there might be more to the absence.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers as well as speculations about multiple chapters of manga One Piece]

Chapter 863 of manga One Piece had several explosive revelations as well as quite tense confrontations. While the stage was set for at least two assassination plots, neither of them went according to plan. Instead, there was utter chaos created by Luffy’s clones. Even if the chaos was part of the Straw Hats Captain’s carefully planned as well as dramatic entry, Luffy managed to ruin his element of surprise by openly revealing himself.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 864 Spoilers: Big Mom Gets Luffy, Brook… – Celebeat https://t.co/vGVIbzhKn8 pic.twitter.com/nLJGt9qMQD — One Piece News (@OnePieceNews2) April 28, 2017

Amidst hordes of Luffy’s copies, it would have been impossible for Big Mom to guess which one was the original, but the man’s self-declaration made it easy for the Yonko. Surprisingly, despite being in a tricky or life-threatening situation, Luffy was saved by Jinbei. Luffy’s rescue made three things absolutely clear to Charlotte Linlin. The first was Jinbei’s mutiny against the Yonko. By rescuing Big Mom’s enemy, Jinbei had automatically revolted against her. Secondly, Jibei also indicated that he didn’t want to be a part of Big Mom’s crew. However, the most exciting aspect was Jinbei’s request to join the Straw Hats crew.

While the Inquisitr had previously reported about the possibility of Jinbei joining Luffy’s gang, mangaka Oda couldn’t have chosen a more surprising venue. Perhaps the sharkman realized that the situation was as good as any, and hence chose to make his expectations clear to Luffy. The Straw Hats captain was visibly excited to hear Jinbei’s desire to join his crew. However, Luffy hasn’t categorically welcomed Jinbei. The induction formality had to wait owing to the chaotic nature of the situation. Moreover, even the Fire Tank Captain, Capone ‘Gang’ Bege, openly admitted to Big Mom that he had leaked the information about the Yonko’s sole vulnerability. In essence, both the groups that had been planning Big Mom’s assassination had laid their cards on the table.

https://t.co/4yiJehY60K

One Piece 864 Discussion Ideas Luffy and Vinsmoke’s vs Big Mom and Sweet Commanders pic.twitter.com/t4AQF4gL3H — SSJ Chrono (@SSJChrono) April 27, 2017

The situation outlined by mangaka Oda is nothing short of precarious and explosive. To top it all, the Yonko’s only vulnerability, a photo of Mother Caramel, was smashed by someone crudely dressed as Luffy. Owing to the appearance, there are speculations that the disguised character is Brook. Unfortunately, with Chapter 864 delayed, there is no confirmation about the identity of hero who smashed the photo.

Chapter 8630 of manga One Piece was quite favorable to the Straw Hats, Fire Tank pirates, and Jinbei. Every member of the Straw Hats Pirates is still miraculously alive despite spending a prolonged period on the Whole Cake Island. Although a few of the members took a severe beating, none was grievously injured. In fact, despite his questionable loyalty, even Pekoms survived a dangerous attack as well as fall from a cliff. Meanwhile, the Fire Tanks pirates are still together, and Capone still controls Caesar Clown as well as Brulee. While Caesar, who insists on being called Gastino, is a clever, albeit evil, scientist, Brulee controls the Magic Mirror World. She can transport anyone or anything to any place on the island.

WTF!!, Sanji, the human torch of One Piece is Real Orayt!! pic.twitter.com/FofjscQlQ6 — Maoti Akmad (@maopinggu) April 30, 2017

Interestingly, now that Big Mom’s assassination plot is no longer a secret, Brulee’s Magical Mirror World is no longer direly needed. Although the chances are extremely slim, every member of the Straw Hats, as well as the Fire Tank pirates, might walk out instead of sneaking out of the wedding venue. Given the complexities involved, rumors claim mangaka Oda might need more time to streamline the manga and offer a logical conclusion to the chaos that erupted in Chapter 863. Chapter 864 of manga One Piece is expected to be released on 4th and 8th May, and fans hope Oda can reveal some interesting twists that have made the series a very popular one.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]