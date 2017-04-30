Karrueche & Quavo’s Romance Heats Up As Chris Brown Continues To Dodge Restraining Order Case

Karrueche Tran’s rumored romance with Migos rapper Quavo has reportedly heated up over the past few weeks, all while Tran’s former boyfriend, Chris Brown, continues to dodge service relating to the actress’ restraining order case against him.

Rumors of a budding relationship between Karrueche and Quavo surfaced earlier this month after the duo was spotted leaving the same Mississippi nightclub, where the Claws actress was reportedly seen backstage during Migos’ performance at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest earlier that evening.

According to onlookers in attendance at the nightclub, Quavo was seen exiting the stage before meeting up with Karrueche and walking to the same car together after Migos’ performance, prompting online speculation suggesting that Tran and Quavo may be secretly dating out of the public eye, Holly Gozzip reports.

In addition, sources further reveal to the site that Quavo was seen giving Karrueche a hug before they rode off in the same car together, although neither the rapper nor the actress has acknowledged the rumors surrounding their relationship online.

Similarly, a fan who was reportedly in attendance at a separate Migos’ show in Florida gushed to the blog site that the rapper was able to make Tran “smile” and that the duo was “so cute” together when they met up backstage.

Karrueche & quavo way too good at this Lowkey thing..she don’t follow him on HER Instagram she follow him on Virginia’s page.. well played???????? pic.twitter.com/y1cncXtEwr — London.Savannah (@MsMcclainAlsina) April 29, 2017

“Y’all I had the pleasure of seeing these two together backstage in Florida and it was literally everything *heart-eyes emoji*,” one fan told Holly Gozzip. “You should see the way he look at her and how he make her smile!! They are so cute so I’m completely here for this union!!!”

The fan continued to note that they are “completely here” for a Quavo and Karrueche reunion before going on to give the duo the couple name, “Kaevo.”

While Chris Brown has been mum regarding his feelings towards Karrueche and Quavo’s alleged romance, the “Privacy” singer did recently shoot down rumors suggesting that he’s upset with Quavo, whom Breezy considers a close friend, for going after his former flame after their split in 2015.

Chris Brown Reportedly Mad At Quavo For Dating Karrueche Tran https://t.co/sAJm8QpIIC pic.twitter.com/IPV2JMZiBR — Tonto Dikeh (@TontoDikeh_) April 12, 2017

After rumors emerged claiming that Breezy was furious with Quavo for dating Karrueche behind his back, Brown took to Instagram to throw shade at the rumors by “liking” a fan’s post that aims to poke fun at claims suggesting that sources close to Brown say he’s bothered by the Quavo and Karrueche dating reports.

#chrisbrown says #tmz Lying on his name that he was mad at Quavo for allegedly piping down #karrueche A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

“If you read an article that says ‘Sources close to Chris Brown told TMZ’ and you keep reading it or believe it, CONGRATS YOU’RE A MORON!” the fan’s post read.

Chris liked 4.15.17 #chrisbrown #cbreezylikes #teambreezy #chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrownofficial A post shared by @cbreezylikes on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Later that same day, Chris Brown appeared to further diss the rumors by sharing an inspirational quote via Instagram that emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself despite the perceptions or opinions of others, before going on to like another fan’s post that aimed to diss TMZ’s continued reports about his alleged beef with Quavo.

A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Meanwhile, while Brown may not be upset with Quavo for reportedly dating Karrueche, the singer hasn’t made it easy for Tran to serve him with paperwork relating to her restraining order case against him, which was filed back in February after Breezy allegedly began making threatening comments towards her about their former romance.

In Karrueche’s statement to the judge regarding her request for a permanent restraining order against Breezy, the The Bay actress explained that Brown had physically assaulted her during their on-again, off-again relationship and revealed that the singer continually threatened to harm her and her friends for refusing to get back together with him.

Despite Karrueche’s efforts to bring her case against Brown to court, the actress’ attorneys revealed their difficulty in being able to serve Chris paperwork, thus the duo’s previously scheduled court dates to have to be rescheduled three times thus far.

According to Holly Gozzip, Chris Brown is not only attempting to discourage Tran by continually ducking her restraining order case, but is also trying to avoid having potentially “cringe-worthy” voicemails and text messages exposed in court in the event that Karrueche’s case was to move forward.

Reported insiders close to the singer revealed to the blog site that once Breezy is served the necessary paperwork to allow Tran’s case to go to court, the actress will then be allowed to present any evidence of “cringe-worthy voice mails and messages that Chris has allegedly sent her,” which will then be at risk of being leaked to the public.

The sources further added that Brown’s team is fearful that if the evidence were to reach the public, the nature of the messages could “end” his career and his chances of walking away from the court battle without repercussions.

Despite the rumored drama from Brown’s legal team regarding the case, Chris’ longtime lawyer, Mark Geragos, recently shut down rumors suggesting that Tran will be victorious in her efforts to serve Brown with a permanent restraining order, telling reporters last week that Karrueche’s only goal is to “enhance” her “profile” before noting that the model’s case was “doomed to failure.”

They can’t even serve CB with a lawsuit. Maybe they should ask their client to do it when she is following CB around the Country #teambreezy https://t.co/YY1LxnkOYt — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) April 19, 2017

What do you think of Karrueche and Quavo’s relationship? Do you think Karrueche will be victorious in her efforts to obtain a permanent restraining order against Chris Brown?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images]