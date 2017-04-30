Melania Trump’s Best Looks: Through First 100 Days, Melania Has Become ‘First Lady Of Fashion’

Melania Trump has emerged as a fashion icon through her husband’s first 10 days, with the First Lady making waves for outfits that stand out and earn something that’s been elusive for Donald — near universal praise.

The former model has been quiet when it comes to White House initiatives, but has been steadily building her work in Donald Trump’s administration while also earning high marks for her classy fashion style. As she has hosted dignitaries and White House events, Melania is consistently getting attention for her fashion choices as well.

As Mic noted, Melania Trump has demonstrated a consistent style, one that is mostly understated but still flattering to the model’s fit figure.

“Throughout these first 100 days, Trump has shown an obvious affection for luxury, much like she did on the campaign trail. She often dons feminine dresses and skirt suits, almost always pairing them with sky-high heels. She loves to wear a coat as a dress, or even as a shirt. The silhouettes she favors are influenced by the ’50s, like pencil skirts or full skirts with cinched waists.”

Melania Trump has been praised for her looks, even as her husband’s administration has stumbled through scandal and difficulties in governing.

Some of Melania’s top looks from the first 100 days can be seen below.

Through the first 100 days of her husband’s presidency, Melania Trump has come under increasing focus herself. Melania had always played a quiet role through Trump’s campaign, remaining mostly at home in New York City to look after Barron while Trump criss-crossed the country at campaign stops.

Melania initially stayed out of the spotlight after Trump’s election, still living in New York with Barron (though she plans to move to the White House when his school year is over), but she has recently been taking on more duties and assuming a more public role. This week, she paid a visit to the Children’s National Health System in Washington to meet with some of the children there.

As historian Kate Andersen Brower told CNN, Melania’s background can make it difficult for her to assume a traditional role as First Lady.

“The fact that she did not grow up in the US has made it more difficult for her because it is a position with no definition, no job description and she didn’t grow up watching first ladies as part of American culture,” said Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.

“We’ve seen that most people do not want the first lady to be involved in policy, so she is carving out a more private, less political role than we’ve ever seen.”

Melania Trump has done more in recent weeks, CNN noted, including hosting the 79th annual White House Easter Egg Roll and welcoming governors and spouses at the formal Governors Ball. Though some First Ladies end up taking a very active role in special initiatives, it can take time for them to find a sweet spot, Anita McBride, chief of staff to first lady Laura Bush, told CNN.

“For Laura Bush, education, for Mrs. Obama, it started out with concern about her own children. So it’s something that they care about…” McBride said. “From that, you utilize the convening authority that you have as first lady to pull the best experts together. Having the platform of the White House brings attention to the issue. Once you use your own background and interest as a platform to build your initiatives, then you can roll out the things you feel most passionately about.”

