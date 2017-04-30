‘Return To Amish’ Spoilers: What Can You Expect In Season 4?

It is time for a new season of Return to Amish on TLC. It has been a while since the viewers have seen this group of ex-Amish that are living the English lifestyle. TV Ruckus actually shared spoilers about what to expect on the next season of the show. Return to Amish Season 4 starts tonight on TLC. So far, they have agreed to air six episodes that are all two hours long, but tonight is actually three hours of Return to Amish. They are also airing a marathon all day of past episodes of the show.

At the end of last season, Jeremiah and Carmela Raber just got married. This means the new season of Return to Amish is going to be a lot about how they get used to living the married life. Carmela shared last season that she feels like there is a “curse” of some kind on her because of her upbringing and she will have to see if her marriage can last despite that curse. Things are really changing for them, and they have to get used to it all.

Last season of Return to Amish, Sabrina got back custody of her daughter, but it looks like that could be a fight again this season. She is also pregnant with another baby, which she already had, but during the season she will be pregnant. Sabrina High has been through a lot of trouble and fans are really hoping that she is back on track once again.

Everyone knows that Mary hasn’t really acted like she wanted to be Amish anymore, but when her father dies, and she is denied entry to his funeral, Mary will realize she has to get back in their good graces at least a little bit. She is still with Chester, who is living the Amish lifestyle.

When it comes to Abe and Rebecca, she has been talking about wanting to become a dentist and this season on Return to Amish she will decide to get her GED. Abe just wants her to be at home with the kids, but she will do this despite his thoughts on it. You know this is going to cause a few issues for them, but Rebecca is doing what she wants. She may have learned this from Mary because she doesn’t always live the way her husband Chester wants her to live, but they are still together anyway.

Monsters and Critics shared a few more spoilers about the new season of Return to Amish. Abe will totally shoot down her ideas of becoming a dentist and going back to school. Rebecca is seen saying, “Abe just don’t like the whole idea of me working. That’s never been unclear.” Abe will totally shut down her idea, saying, “It’s the woman’s place to take care of the kids and the guy’s job to provide the income.”

2 Paragraphs also shared that on this season of Return to Amish, Mary will take Carmela and Jeremiah Raber to Las Vegas. Carmela and Jeremiah are actually talking about moving to Florida. Rebecca is really worried about Chester and Mary and even says that she feels like Mary might have a bit of a gambling problem.

This season on Return to Amish looks like it is going to be a great one full of drama as usual. So far, they haven’t revealed if there will be another season, but if the ratings are high you know it is possible that it will continue to come back time and time again.

