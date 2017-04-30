Libby German and Abby Williams: Fundraiser Slated To Raise Funds For Softball Field To Honor Murdered Teens

Although after more than two months the murders of Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams remain unsolved, police are diligently working to find their killer. In the meantime, the families of the two slain girls have come together to plan a fundraiser that will raise money to build a softball field and park to honor the memories of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13.

According to WISH TV, the fundraiser is slated to take place in July 2017 at the Dusty Trail Saloon located at 5126 Clinton Drive in Kokomo, Indiana. The event is being called the Abby and Libby Field of Dreams Memorial Show and will feature the band Saving Abel in concert.

Not only that, individuals who take part in the fundraiser can also join in on a motorcycle ride and silent auction.

Anna Williams, Abby’s mother, spoke out about the fundraiser and Libby’s family, stating she is grateful “for the companionship” of Libby’s grandparents, Mike and Betty Patty, according to WISH TV. Anna further noted the following.

“We definitely grieve together and share happy moments together and that’s how we’re going to be… We’re like family now. Like it or not we’re family now.”

Both families are working to build the field and the park so that the memory of Libby and Abby will never fade. They are hopeful that the fundraiser will help them raise enough money to see the structure come to fruition.

Currently, a reward for information that would lead to the capture of the girls’ killer is at $234,000.

Authorities believe that just before the girls were murdered, Libby captured two photos of a man thought to be their killer and posted the images to social media. Libby also captured video footage of a male walking near High Bridge. He appears to have his head lowered and his hands in his pocket.

According to the Indy Star, initially the man was considered a person of interest but police have now confirmed he at least took part in the murders of Libby and Abby.

Libby also used her cell phone to capture what is believed to be audio of the killer’s voice saying “down the hill,” which police have released to the public in the hope that someone will recognize the voice and identify the man.

The Indy Star reports that authorities have additional footage from Libby’s cell phone, however, it will not be released to the public while the investigation is active.

The man is believed to have been wearing a blue coat or jacket with a hoodie, as well as blue jeans around the same time that Liberty and Abigail were dropped off in the area.

According to Fox 59, Libby and Abby were dropped off near Monon High Bridge at about 1 p.m. on February 13 by a family member. After the girls did not show up at a certain location to be picked up by a family member at 5:30 p.m., they were reported missing. A search for Libby and Abby commenced that night but ended when it became too dark.

The bodies of Libby and Abby were discovered near Delphi, a suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday, February 14, not far from an abandoned railroad bridge. The location is part of a trail system that the two young teens had planned to take a hike on their free day off of school, the Tribune reports.

On the evening of Wednesday, February 15, police released images of the man, who by Saturday they began calling a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photo or the murders of Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams is urged to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Those who wish to offer information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

