WWE Spoilers: Huge Details On Tonight’s ‘House Of Horrors’ Match Between Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton At ‘Payback’

WWE will present a match tonight on Payback that hardly anyone knows anything about, and it is all because the company hasn’t provided any information on it. The “House of Horrors” Match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton already changed when the WWE Title was taken out of the picture, but still, what exactly is it? It appears now as if details have finally emerged regarding the strange fight and it will be just that – strange.

When the match was originally announced, it was going to be Orton defending his WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt. Then, Wyatt was moved to Monday Night Raw during the Superstar Shake-Up, and the company quietly took the WWE Championship off of the table.

To make up for that, they added in the “House of Horrors” stipulation, but no-one had any earthly clue what that actually is. Sure, WWE has teased some things here and there, but now, details are beginning to leak out, and it is just going to be weird.

According to PW Insider, the “House of Horrors” Match will indeed take part in an actual house and finish up in the ring. The action taking place inside a house, possibly at The Wyatt Family compound, will be pre-recorded and last around 10 minutes.

More than 10 minutes of footage was recorded between Orton and Wyatt in the home, and it isn’t known just how much of it that WWE will use. This footage does include Orton arriving at the house in a limo to officially enter the “match.”

Wyatt and Orton will fight all throughout the house while going from room to room and battling it out. There is reportedly one room that has children’s dolls hanging on the walls and from the ceilings which is supposed to lend to the idea of the “House of Horrors.”

The last room they will fight in will be the kitchen which will see Wyatt somehow trap Orton. Wyatt will steal the limo and drive off to the arena where the match will lead out into the ring and come to a conclusion. Somehow, Orton will obviously end up there as well.

This seems very reminiscent of the “Hollywood Backlot Brawl” between Rowdy Roddy Piper and Goldust at WrestleMania 12. It started in an alley before there was a car chase and it ended up back at the arena with the match finishing in the ring.

Weeks ago, Randy Orton went to the shack at The Wyatt Compound and burned it to the ground as Bray watched on in horror. Ever since that moment and their match at WrestleMania 33, WWE was leading up to something much bigger, and that is the “House of Horrors” Match at Payback.

The official website of WWE doesn’t detail a lot regarding the match as it seems they were trying to keep as much of it a secret as possible. With Orton on SmackDown Live and Wyatt on Monday Night Raw, this will officially bring their feud to an end after almost two full years.

For those watching the pay-per-view event tonight, prepare for what is likely going to be one of the strangest and weirdest matches of all time. While there have been a few details that have now leaked out, there is going to be much more that no-one knows about or will be able to believe.

Payback has not had a lot of build-up and certainly has not had a lot of momentum going into it after WrestleMania 33 earlier this month. The matches have some backing to them, but there aren’t many that stand out or jump into the spotlight as “must-see” match-ups. With details being released on the “House of Horrors” Match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, WWE fans may actually care less than when they knew nothing about it at all.

