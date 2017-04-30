‘Pokemon GO’ Fires Up Lured PokeStops In 2,500 McDonald’s Outlets In Limited Time Event

Pokemon GO fires up millions of Pokemon trainers this week as they turn 2,500 McDonald’s outlets to permanently-lured PokeStops this week.

It’s always nice to be in Japan when it comes to gaming because Japanese people tend to get the newest, the best, and the exclusives, whatever platform we’re talking about. And Pokemon GO is no exception when it comes to Japan exclusives as this week, they’re turning 2,500 McDonald’s branches across Japan into PokeStops.

This new Pokemon GO event is held in celebration of Japan’s Golden Week, Game Rant reports, which will run from April 29 to May 7.

Throughout the Pokemon GO Golden Week event, McDonald’s restaurants across Japan will turn up as PokeStops in game, with lure modules that will stay on, 24/7 for the duration of the event.

If you’re green with envy at Japanese trainers right now, let’s rub some more salt in that wound and let you know that this is not the first time Japan is getting an exclusive Pokemon GO event.

Daily Star recalls that back in November, Niantic also launched a Japan-exclusive Pokemon GO event in the Tohoku region. During the event, Lapras spawn rates were boosted along the coastlines of Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima Prefectures. However, before you blow the top of your head with all these exclusive events for Japan, the Tohoku region where the Lapras event was held was the region immensely affected by the huge Tsunami that hit Japan in 2011. The event was supposed to help bring back tourism into the area as part of the rehabilitation efforts of the region.

Well, Japan is the technically the home of the Pokemon Company so a huge festivity like the Golden Week was a sure fire reason to introduce some special events in the country.

However, Japan is not only the country that’s getting some exclusive Pokemon GO loving. Back in December, Pokemon GO trainers in the US were also able to enjoy some special treats during the Pokemon GO and Starbucks partnership.

Starbucksadvertised during that time a limited edition Pokemon GO Frappuccino blended beverage, which is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with raspberry syrup and freeze-dried whole blackberries, and topped with whipped cream. In addition, approximately 12,000 Starbucks stores across the US were converted into PokeStops and Gyms.

If you’re in a different part of the globe, don’t fret because we’ve heard Pokemon GO has an upcoming event in store for the rest of us.

We’ve been waiting so long for the Legendary Pokemon to finally hit Pokemon GO, especially after that huge Pokemon GO trailer featuring Mewtwo sent the world into a frenzy. And while Niantic has kept its mouth shut about upcoming Pokemon GO events, their big boss just dropped some huge hints.

Game Rant reports that Niantic CEO John Hanke reveals during a question and answer session at a high school that Pokemon GO is introducing Legendary Pokemon “in the not so distant future.” According to the answers scouted by Reddit user MichaelTheCactus, Hanke says that the delay in the Legendary Pokemon stems from the difficulty in developing their “special moves.”

Pokemon GO continues to thrive on the iOS and Android platforms despite Niantic’s persistent silence about future events and features. But as the number of Pokemon GO trainers alternately spike up and dwindle every day, once Pokemon GO releases a huge Legendary-catching event, numbers are sure to shoot back up.

For the meantime, we’ll have to sit tight and wait for an official announcement from Pokemon GO creators Niantic.

