WWE ‘Payback’ Spoilers: Betting Odds Reveal Winner Of Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman Match

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman battle tonight at the WWE Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view Payback. One thing that has become prevalent is that betting odds for these WWE events become very accurate the day of the event and Wrestling Inc has the odds for tonight’s event and Braun Strowman is heavily favored to beat Roman Reigns in their match.

The way that the odds work for WWE events is that they go up and down as the major card grows near and then, the day of the show, there are spikes that usually indicate what the WWE plans to do at the show. The bigger the odds, the bigger chance the winner of that match has already been determined, and that appears to be the case at Payback for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

When it comes to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, the odds for Payback have always had Strowman as the winner of the match over Roman Reigns. Even when there were rumors that it would become a specialty match, the odds still had Braun beating Roman Reigns.

On the day of the WWE Payback pay-per-view, the odds for Braun Strowman to beat Roman Reigns are listed at (-5960), which means that a person would have to bet $5,960 to win $100 on a Roman Reigns win. Interestingly, this is the match with the biggest chance to change winners because Roman Reigns is listed at (-1990), which is still positive odds for Roman Reigns to win the Payback match, although not as high as Braun Strowman.

The biggest change of all at Payback comes in the odds for the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match for the United States Championship. However, there is one caveat to the betting odds that WWE fans need to keep in mind. A win for a wrestler could be by pinfall, submission, count-out, or disqualification.

In the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match, the United States title is on the line and Jericho is leaving the company to go out on tour with his band Fozzy for at least the month of May, if not longer. This means that Owens could get disqualified or counted out and Jericho would win, but not win the title. The same sort of decision could also affect the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match.

That is likely what is happening because the odds at Payback went from Kevin Owens winning the match to Chris Jericho winning with huge odds of (-9250). This means a person would need to bet $9,250 to win $100. On the other hand, Kevin Owens is now favored to lose with (+2750), meaning a $100 bet could win a person $2,750.

Part of this might be because the news broke recently that Vince McMahon did not like how Kevin Owens looked. Sportskeeda reported that McMahon is not happy with Kevin Owens being overweight and that is part of the reason Owens has shaved and is now wearing a suit. It could also explain why Kevin might not get a clean win over Chris Jericho to end their feud.

Another volatile match when it comes to betting odds for Payback is the WWE women’s championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. Bayley was expected to win and hold her title but now the odds have switched over the Alexa Bliss (-4500). Bayley was favored on Saturday to win, so this was a brand new switch.

Another big switch came with the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. While this match seems strange on a Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view like Payback, since Orton is the SmackDown Live champion, it was added here to end the feud between the two after the trades earlier this month.

Randy Orton was originally scheduled to win at Payback. However, this is a non-title match and now Bray Wyatt is favored to win the match with the highest odds of anyone (-13500). The size of those odds makes a Bray Wyatt win at Payback almost a sure thing.

The Hardy Boyz also have similar odds (-13500) to beat Cesaro and Sheamus in the WWE tag team title match at Payback. Other odds include Nevill favored over Austin Aries (-9250), Seth Rollins over Samoa Joe (-7500), and Enzo & Big Cass over The Club (-7500).

The next WWE Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view after Payback is Extreme Rules in June and then the WWE will set up the next contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire in July, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman the two biggest name contenders.

[Featured Image by WWE]