WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Sting Appears At Wrestling Event, Gets Involved In Match

Sting suffered a serious injury in 2015, and ended up retiring from wrestling in 2016 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but is he really done? Ever since he gave his induction and retirement speech last year, Sting hasn’t really been seen except for an occasional promotional appearance now and then, but that has changed. On Friday night, Sting actually returned at a wrestling event and got involved in a match to boot.

He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer after it was pretty much a certainty that his wrestling career was over after his injury at Night of Champions in 2015. Sting has teased a comeback now and again, but it just doesn’t seem like it will ever actually take place.

Still, the icon and former multi-time world champion did make an appearance at an independent event on Friday night in Qatar. Sting showed up at the star-studded QPW Super Slam and he didn’t just present himself, but he got involved in a match, according to Sportskeeda.

Sting interfere to help Brian Cage pic.twitter.com/n7vg7e0iR4 — QPW (@QPWrestling) April 29, 2017

Brian Cage was taking on Alofa at the independent wrestling event and there was already outside interference, but Cage ended up being outnumbered. This led to Sting coming out, helping Brian Cage, and finally addressing the crowd to really make all of the fans happy.

QPW’s Super Slam was a pretty huge event in Qatar which included a lot of former WWE, WCW, and TNA superstars. As a matter of fact, there were even current stars from Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling on the card, which brought forth some incredible matches.

Along with the awesome appearance by Sting, some of the other big stars on the card included:

Rey Mysterio

Johnny Mundo (Morrison)

Alberto El Patron (Del Rio)

Booker T

Al Snow

Chris Adonis (Masters)

Carlito

Matt Cross

Mil Muertes

PJ Black

Brian Cage ended up winning the match by disqualification, but it was a pretty good one until that point. Obviously, the main point of the match was the appearance and involvement of Sting which made it that much better.

The official Facebook page for QPW thanked the volunteers, guests, and fans for having more than 5,000 people in attendance at the Qatar event. As of now, their next event is set for October, but it isn’t yet known who will appear or what matches will be on the card.

Sting’s involvement in the match was very limited and he didn’t do a lot to help Brian Cage, but it was enough to thrill the fans and get the Internet talking. Considering he hasn’t set foot in a ring in more than a year-and-a-half, Sting doing anything physical at all is cause for the wrestling community to start talking.

No matter what happened at the QPW event, the chances of Sting being able wrestle again are very small. His injuries were simply too great and he just turned 58-years-old a month ago which means that his time in the ring is done and his retirement may be the one that actually sticks and remains.

That’s hard for longtime wrestling fans to hear, but seeing him out in the ring for even just a little outside interference is better than nothing.

It is highly doubtful that Sting will ever return to the ring for a full-time or even a part-time career or even one more match. He does have the one big regret of never being able to face The Undertaker, but that match will simply have to remain a dream. Sting’s age and his injuries are just too much to overcome and that likely means there will never be one more match, but he can at least get involved as he did to help Brian Cage at QPW Super Slam.

[Featured Image by WWE]