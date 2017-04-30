‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is Not ‘Getting Cozy’ With Caitriona Balfe On Set [Debunked]

Even though it gets rather loathsome to keep debunking the same stories over and over again, in the interest of truth and good journalism, it must be done.

A recent report from the Inquisitr implied, yet again, that Outlander star Sam Heughan was “getting cozy” with his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, on set.

Here’s the thing: no matter how many times you write about wanting something to happen, wishing doesn’t make it so. If it did, we’d all have the ponies we wished for when we were children.

Both Outlander star Sam Heughan and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, have repeatedly denied dating over and over again. They even appeared at several red carpet events with their real significant others — Mackenzie Mauzy and Tony McGill, respectively — yet, for some reason, it isn’t enough to convince people that the two stars of the show are not dating.

The question begs itself: what would be the logical reason why these two people would lie about not dating one another? If “Jamie and Claire” were a couple in real life, it could only mean more — not less — ratings for the show.

But Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are not “Jamie and Claire” in real life. They’re each their own, individual people who can make their own decisions about who they want to date, and when. Printing false stories and attacking other people — including Heughan and Balfe’s significant others — won’t make them date any quicker.

I’m being @ by Outlander shippers. I am not even in that fandom! I’m reporting everyone that @ me for harassment. —????Poppy???? (@Gypsy_Soul_93) April 27, 2017

@chelli73 People get in their heads that Sam and Cait are a real life couple. Track them track their friends bully their friends. — PataRich???????????????? (@par995) July 2, 2016

Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It’s disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now. — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 3, 2016

???? "Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity…" -Charlotte Brönte (and too beautiful. Lift each other up. Anger is a prison). A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on Nov 4, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

According to Married Biography, Outlander star Sam Heughan had to make a public proclamation about the constant bullying of his significant other, Mackenzie Mauzy, after she received death threats online.

“Mauzy was once victimized when she received harassment and death threats. In response, Sam wrote, ‘Please stop this. Spread this bile and pettiness elsewhere. NO-ONE deserves to be treated this way. I’m disgusted!'”

The fact that Sam Heughan had to get on social media to denounce the death threats that his real girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy, received should be enough to make people stop writing stories about Heughan and Balfe dating, because it is subjecting both Mauzy — and, to a lesser extent, McGill, who tends to avoid receiving the brunt of such hateful proclamations because he’s not on social media — to a level of venom that no one should be subjected to, under any circumstances.

Feeing very thankful today. Looking forward to the year ahead, thank you for all the birthday wishes. Have a lovey day all.xx A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Even Caitriona Balfe has had to dedicate countless interviews to debunking the rumors that she and Outlander star Sam Heughan are dating. According to Just Jared — via E! News — she made it clear (for what would be the first of many times) that she and Heughan weren’t a couple.

“‘We’re not together,’ Caitriona told E! News. ‘It’s funny. We’ve always said from the get go that we’re incredibly great friends. And to have that friendship and that closeness and to be able to get along as we do on set, it’s great that we’re able to get along that well. We’re not together. I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.'”

So, perhaps this nonsense of insisting that Outlander star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe being together can finally stop. It’s disrespectful to both Mackenzie Mauzy and Tony McGill to insist that their significant others are dating other people, and it also puts their very lives at risk.

