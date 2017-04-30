Jennifer Garner Is Certainly Not Pregnant With Twins, And The Nanny Is Not Back In Picture

Well, the truth has been made known regarding the status of the relationship between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. After months and months of tabloids and onlookers watching the estranged couple’s every move and speculating that Jen and Ben were back on and possibly not going to choose divorce at all, the rumors have been put to rest because the former A-list couple has finally filed and are most definitely not looking to reconcile.

Reports: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck officially file for divorce https://t.co/WDnQML2Tqs pic.twitter.com/o7bgCqzXSJ — EzLegal Sacramento (@sacezlegal) April 22, 2017

This has not kept tabloids from finding new drama to fabricate. Of course, since the two jointly filed for divorce earlier this month, there is no use for gossip sites to continually perpetuate the scenario that the two are actually set on working through their issues and remaining linked. Instead, attention has turned to expanding their family post-split. That’s right, the rumor of the week is that Garner is expecting twins.

Jennifer Garner Pregnant And Alone Following Ben Affleck Divorce? – Celebrity Dirty Laundry https://t.co/WgAWlIdHzO #GoogleNewsBenAffleck pic.twitter.com/fHqpYUAxQC — めでる2 (@m_e_d_e_r_u2) April 26, 2017

Gossip Cop shares details about the most recent ludicrous claim ignited by OK! that also states the nanny who Ben allegedly had an affair with, is back.

“The new cover of OK! falsely announces, “Jen Pregnant & Alone! And The Nanny Is Back!” The article inside the issue purports to include “secrets of the split” in the wake of Garner filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. Specifically, the publication contends there are “rumors flying” that Affleck is not only back in touch with former nanny Christine Ouzounian, but Garner is “pregnant with twins.” Of course, those “rumors” were started by the tabloid itself, but we’ll get to that.”

The supposed source goes on to state that the former couple were attempting to divorce “amicably” but that news of the twins and the nanny situation now has thrown a wrench in the hope for civil proceedings. Gossip Cop continues to share words of the source who says,”news of the pregnancy is a total shock,’ According to the outlet, Garner’s ‘inner circle’ is ‘buzzing that Jen could be nearing the end of her first trimester.'”

The tabloid story is, of course, entirely contradictory as it first insists that Garner is all alone, and then asserts that Ben and Jen will be co-parenting amicably and that the Argo star is still very much a part of his ex-wife’s every day as well as their kids’.

All that has been included in this most recent cover story for OK! is completely false, aside from the fact that the divorce is now officially in the works. Garner is definitely not pregnant with twins, and Christine Ouzounian is not back in the picture at all.

The nanny scandal broke shortly after Jen and Ben announced their separation in June of 2015 and was rumored to have played a role in the split. However, Garner, herself, stamped out this falsity when she spoke with Vanity Fair a few months after the dust from the media storm settled. Jen insisted that there was no knowledge of the alleged affair before the split and that she and Affleck had been estranged well before the story broke.

VF shared Garner’s words when asked about Nannygate.

“We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal [with the children.]”

In the same interview, Jen admitted that she will always have love for Ben and each has proven over recent months that their bond is still a strong one.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]