WWE News: Vince McMahon Delivers Serious Message To The Young Bucks Before ‘WrestleMania 33’

The night before WrestleMania 33, the Hardy Boyz lost the ROH Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks at SuperCard of Honor XI, and everyone thought that meant their WWE return was near. It actually happened the very next evening, and fans wondered how the Hardys could compete after such a brutally epic ladder match the night before. Well, it appears they had someone watching over them, and that person was Vince McMahon.

As their “Expedition of Gold” continued around the world, Ring of Honor was a stop where they were successful. A huge ladder match with the Young Bucks was scheduled for ROH’s big event in early April, and everyone knew it would be completely awesome.

Well, that’s exactly what it was, and that was even as rumors started heating up that Matt and Jeff Hardy were heading to WWE. The back-and-forth match was incredible to watch, but only one team could win, and that ended up being the Young Bucks.

BREAKING: The Young Bucks are once again ROH Tag Team Champions. The Hardys are definitely returning to WWE. #ROHSupercard pic.twitter.com/pfOJbIMzM5 — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) April 2, 2017

Once the match was over, many wondered if the rumors of a WWE return could be true as the Hardys performing the next night at WrestleMania 33 seemed impossible. Still, they were there and made a big-time return to win the Raw Tag Team Championship in another ladder match.

While they seemed battered and bruised from SuperCard of Honor XI, it is now known that the Young Bucks had a favor asked of them. Not only was there a favor request thrown in their direction, but it came from none other than Vince McMahon himself.

Matt and Nick Jackson were recent guests on Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness to discuss a number of topics, and the Hardys’ return was one of them. Believe it or not, they were two of the few who actually knew it was happening and it was due to Vinnie Mac putting faith in them as Matt said, by way of Still Real To Us.

“[Matt Hardy] comes up to the ring and he’s like, ‘Vince McMahon called me this morning and said, ‘hey I know these Young Buck kids are good, but could you please tell them to take care of you guys?'”

It isn’t like there wasn’t already enough pressure on the Young Bucks to put on the match of the year later that night. That was already on their minds, and now, they had Vince McMahon trusting that they would watch over the Hardy Boyz and not allow them to get hurt.

On top of that, Matt and Nick Jackson were also now in the know on a huge situation that very little people actually knew about.

“We actually felt a lot of responsibility there too. We knew what they were doing the next night. We were two of the few guys in the world that actually knew about it. “Nobody else in Ring Of Honor that night knew about it except us. So we were like, ‘we can’t hurt these guys.’ What would that look like on us? […] That was defiantly weighing on our hearts. We were like ‘we gotta take care of these guys.’ They’ve got a big night tomorrow.”

It wasn’t just that no-one else in Ring of Honor knew that the Hardy Boyz were going to return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, but hardly anyone anywhere knew. Sure, there were lots of rumors, but the actual confirmation was only revealed to a handful of people.

The Young Bucks are enjoying their lives and their careers as they currently are, but WWE may be in their future one day. They’ve been nothing but complimentary about WWE and really have nothing good to say about TNA Impact Wrestling, and Vince McMahon has shown that he can entrust them to ask a favor of the Jacksons. He knows their skill, their talent, and that WrestleMania 33 could have turned out differently if they weren’t careful with the Hardy Boyz.

