E3 2017: From ‘Call Of Duty WW2’ To ‘Splatoon 2’, Here’s Every Video Game Confirmed So Far

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is getting near and the gaming community already cannot wait for the surprises ahead of them. The event is a culmination of developers and publishers, hence why it is the perfect setting to reveal or show off their newest titles. So far, only nine games have been confirmed to make an appearance, according to IGN.

FIFA 18

This year’s entry to EA’s football game series will still likely feature big stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. among others. Of course, it is going to be about football, but what fans are looking forward to are the new gameplay mechanics and the improved graphics. Though earlier this year, fans already saw what it looks like on the Nintendo Switch.

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 18 is the next American football game also by EA. It is already available on pre-order for $59.99 with a release date later this year. Like FIFA 18, fans are also excited to see how much the graphics and gameplay will have improved. It is confirmed for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so expect it to be showcased on either console.

NBA Live 18

As EA’s take on an NBA game, NBA Live 18 is facing NBA 2K18 this year. It is usually overshadowed by 2K’s title every year, but will this be the year that NBA Live will dominate? It cannot be decided for now. Let’s see what it can offer later in June.

Call Of Duty: WWII

Activision has been recently teasing fans of the upcoming Call of Duty title and so far, gamers are excited to hear more about it. As the title suggests, the new game will take back players to where the franchise started: to World War 2. Not much is currently known about the game save for a few interesting details, so its appearance on E3 2017 is highly anticipated.

Need For Speed

An untitled Need for Speed is coming soon and gamers will get the first look of it at E3 2017. According to Polygon, the car racing game will have an “ambitious” online aspect, but details regarding that (or other features) are hard to come by.

Splatoon 2

The successor to the squidly third-shooter Wii U game is releasing later this year, but first, it is appearing on E3 2017. Nintendo will not only showcase the game during the event, it will have attendees participate in a Splatoon 2 tournament. It is actually a good idea to have players experience the game first-hand, so it is also worth looking forward to.

A #Splatoon2 pre-release, exhibition tournament is coming to #E32017! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/rFB3yvhCNm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 25, 2017

Star Wars Battlefront II

Let’s get this straight first. This EA game is different than the Star Wars: Battlefront II game that was released in 2005. This is a sequel to the 2015 title also by EA. Star Wars Battlefront II will feature Rey among other characters that were recently introduced in the new Star Wars trilogy. According to its website, it will be released in November this year.

State Of Decay 2

Ah, a zombie game at last. But not just any other zombie video game, State of Decay 2 is the follow-up to the popular survival horror game by Undead Labs back in 2013. It received mainly positive reviews from critics and players, so the sequel is also one of the most anticipated titles this year. Fans will know more when E3 2017 comes around.

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo Switch just received Mario Kart 8, but it will not be the only Mario title to hit the console. The 3D game will follow the plumber as usual; this time in some parts of the real world. The most intriguing aspect of the game is Mario’s new animated hat that has a pair of eyes.

