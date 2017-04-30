The Chainsmokers Crash Huntley High School Prom In The Midst Of World Tour

The popular DJ duo The Chainsmokers have been very busy for the past few months. Their first full debut album “Memories…Do Not Open” was released on April 7, and their latest tour kicked off in Miami on April 13. In the midst of it all, the duo took time out of their busy schedule to crash a high school prom that was taking place across the street from their arena show in Rosemont, Illinois (just outside of Chicago).

Huntley High School students were in for a shock when the EDM-pop duo gave a surprising ten-minute performance at the school’s prom venue just before their scheduled concert at the Allstate Arena later that night.

The pair even tweeted about the performance just after their prom-stopping show:

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

In what will surely be a prom that the students will never forget, E! Entertainment reports that the school’s principal, Scott Rowe( who was involved in the planning of the surprise), recalls that “they just kind of came from backstage and just started performing ‘Closer.’ The kids weren’t exactly sure what was going on. About three words in, somebody screamed ‘That’s The Chainsmokers!’ and they just bum-rushed the stage. It says a lot about those guys and how cool they are to their fans.”

According to E!, a student at the school actually sent an email to the band’s manager, which set in motion the big shocking appearance. Rowe claims that it was a very tough secret to keep, especially because he knew the students would go crazy over it.

Now, the duo is teasing that “Your prom could be next,”, tweeting the hint of possibly more high-school jam sessions.

Ever since the release of the smash hit single “Closer”, The Chainsmokers have catapulted into international stardom. ‘Closer’ peaked at #1 since it’s release in July 2016 and this was the band’s first (and likely not the last) number one song on the chart. Since then, they’ve released ‘Paris’, which peaked at #6 and ‘Something Just Like This’, a collaboration with Coldplay which has so far peaked at #3.

Their first full-length album “Memories…Do Not Open” was released on April 7, and has performed very well. In the US, the album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard chart and also took the top spot in Canada and many other countries around the world.

Despite its success, the album has received less-than-stellar reviews from critics. AllMusic only gave the album 2/5, stating that in an album that has ” 12 songs that mostly sound the same with little to differentiate one from another, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall shill a live-fast-die-young attitude that quickly grows tiresome”. Rolling Stone also gave the album 2/5, claiming that the album is “a drab, monotnous whinge”.

However, The Chainsmokers aren’t letting critics bring them down. With the great success of their album with fans comes a world tour named after their album, which will see the duo plays shows across the US, Canada, Europe and even one show in Asia. With 45 tour dates planned, the band will touch down major US and Canadian cities such as Miami, San Fransisco, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver (Surrey).

You can check out upcoming concert dates on their official website to see if they will touch down in a city near you.

On top of their world tour, earlier this year the DJ’s scored a three-year Las Vegas Nightclub Residency, playing shows at the XS Las Vegas and Encore Beach Club in the city until at least 2019.

Are you going to see The Chainsmokers when they come to a city near you? What do you think of their debut album? Sound off in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images]