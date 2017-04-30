‘The Flash’ Rumor: New And Improved Captain Cold As Season 4 Big Bad?

As the much-awaited The Flash Season 3 finale inches closer, many fans are starting to talk about the future of the series and what horrors Season 4 will have in store for Team Flash.

The final episodes will undoubtedly build to a new year of adventures and hardships out of whatever the season ender results in. Based on the remaining Season 3 episodes, speculations that the Rogues Gallery could be the main antagonists in The Flash Season 4 start to emerge.

The penultimate episode of The Flash Season 3 will mark the return of Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold. He will be the person Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) turns to for help as he grows desperate to defeat Savitar.

Pop culture watcher and YouTuber Emergency Awesome suggests that there is more to Captain Cold’s comeback in the episode before The Flash Season 3 finale that is being let on. He explains that Barry will without a doubt agree to a lopsided deal with Captain Cold out of desperation and the fact that he really has no other choice.

As it always was with Snart, the cold gun-toting baddie makes sure that he gets the best he can get when Barry goes to him for assistance. This is expected to be the case leading up to The Flash Season 4.

According to Emergency Awesome, it is possible that the new season of the series will reflect the events of the Rebirth comic book stories revolving The Flash, where the Rogues were reintroduced.

Entering a deal with a criminal always involved a set of risks and Barry is expected to face consequences of getting the help of Captain Cold in The Flash Season 4. In the comics, Snart managed to upgrade his cold gun to allow it to tap into the speed force.

He found a way for the weapon to shoot speed force-enhanced ice that crippled The Flash. Emergency Awesome believes that this could be the direction that The Flash is going to in Season 4.

Since Barry will enlist Captain Cold in his quest to defeat Savitar in The Flash Season 3, it is likely that he will get his gadgets upgraded by STAR Labs so that he will last in the field long enough to help take down the speed god.

However, he could make use of these modifications for himself when it is all over. After all, Snart has shown in The Flash his tendency to not entirely hold up his end of the bargain in the name of personal gain.

It could also be that Captain Cold will take advantage of Barry’s extreme anxiety to get what he wants from him and The Flash would have no choice but to oblige no matter how difficult or dangerous it may be. Better yet, he might even request changes to the timeline.

Captain Cold will reportedly use as springboard whatever he gets out of the deal, allowing him to be back better than ever in The Flash Season 4 and become powerful enough to be the big bad. He could then round up a new set of Rogues to go after Barry.

Of course, The Flash Season 3 is expected to address the elephant in the room, which is how Snart is even alive when he was killed off in Legends of Tomorrow. He is practically dead in 2017.

For those who haven’t been following the spinoff, the character teamed up with the Legion of Doom to rewrite reality, but ended up being sent back in 2016 to the time before he was recruited by Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), his memory wiped out.

The Captain Cold that Barry gets help from in The Flash Season 3 might be someone from a completely different timeline, perhaps a version of him from the past or the future.

Whoever he ends up being, the baddie is expected to play an important role in The Flash Season 4. It is to be noted that if he will some sort of a big bad in the new season, he will be the first that’s non-speedster.

Over the course of The Flash, fans watched the hero battle fellow speedsters like Thawne, Zoom (Teddy Sears) and now Savitar. A Rogues Gallery for a Season 4 big bad will definitely be refreshing to see.

Captain Cold will be back in The Flash Season 3, Episode 22, “Infantino Street,” which will air on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

[Featured Image by The CW]