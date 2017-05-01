‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Exposed – Will She Survive Snake’s Wrath?

Days Of Our Lives fans are concerned about Lani Price (Sal Stowers). After going undercover to bust a pimp named Snake, she woke up disheveled and had no memory of what happened. Despite JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) concerns, Lani is going behind his back and continue working the case. Spoilers for this week reveal that her cover will be blown. Lani’s life will be in danger. Will she survive what happens when Snake finds out she is actually a law enforcement officer?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lani Price will be in more danger. As fans saw last week, her initial encounter with Snake led to her being drugged and left on a bench. Her clothes were tattered, there were leaves in her hair, and her makeup was a mess. She also had no clue what happened or how she got there.

In the hospital, JJ urged her to take time off and get off the case. Her father, Abe Carver, was also concerned about her safety. However, she has decided to continue working undercover, even if she has to hide it from JJ. It turns out that is going to be a big mistake. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani’s cover will be blown. Later in the week, it was teased that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will try to help Lani, who is “in distress.” This sounds like it could be a medical emergency.

If Snake finds out that Lani is working undercover, what will he do to her? JJ recently told Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) that any law enforcement that gets close to the pimp and drug dealer ends up disappearing. If he physically harms Lani, will she survive? It appears that she does because she is mentioned in Days Of Our Lives spoilers for May sweeps.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will travel to Greece. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), JJ, and Lani will also make the trip overseas. Not much is revealed, but it was teased that the Salem residents would be looking for friends, family, and fortune. In addition to adventure and intrigue, also expect some danger. That might come when Chad goes after the amulet.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week include Hope meeting Wyatt (Scott Shilstone). However, she is not impressed with his smooth talking. Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) can’t see it for herself, though. It is revealed that she is thrilled when Wyatt asks if she will be his girlfriend. There is also the problem of Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). He is jealous, even though is responsible for the match. He hopes that Ciara doesn’t find out the truth.

As for “Chabby,” Chad Dimera will catch Eli and Gabi kissing. Trying to focus on his wife, he will keep trying to win back Abigail (Marci Miller). Meanwhile, she keeps having to set Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) straight. Even so, she will still help Dario when he gets in over his head. As usual, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) gets in the middle of things. She continues to encourage Chad to forget Abby and get together with Gabi, even though he has explained why he won’t go that route.

What do you think will happen with Lani on Days Of Our Lives? How will Snake find out she is undercover? How will she land back in the hospital and can authorities get the pimp and drug dealer off the street?

