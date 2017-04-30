‘Ghost Adventures’ Creator Zak Bagans To Produce New UK Series, Plus The Newest Spooky Object For His Museum

Zak Bagans is one of the most dedicated, professional paranormal investigators in the world. Bagans has worked hard to get a solid reputation and his hard work is paying off. Not only does Zak and the rest of the Ghost Adventures crew continue to travel the world in search of paranormal demons and evidence of their existence, Bagans is expanding his career even further with special documentaries, his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, and now a new UK series he will be producing.

Dread Central recently announced the news of Zak’s new UK series titled Help! My House is Haunted. The series, which will be created in the United Kingdom, will feature 12 episodes. Zak’s new series will be using a phenomenal team of paranormal investigators Bagans has found and they are Chris Fleming, Sandy Landar, and Barri Ghai.

I look like I just saw a ghost A post shared by Zak Bagans (@realzakbagans) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

The team will be investigating the residence of families who believe their homes are haunted. The investigators will perform historical research on the property and use specialized equipment, as the Ghost Adventures crew does, to assess the house for forms of paranormal activity. If they find spirits residing at the residence, they will either assist the homeowners to rid their property of the entities or teach them to co-exist with their paranormal visitors.

Zak commented on the new project and said, “My UK fan base is incredibly awesome, and I am excited to create this new series for them. We are working with the best team I could construct that will aid those families overseas who are being affected by severe levels of hauntings.” One thing is certain, with Zak involved the show will be entertaining and as factual as possible. Help! My House is Haunted is set to air on the Really channel in early 2018.

I'm thrilled to announce "Help! My House is Haunted" on @reallychannel is starring @ChrisFleming91 @BarriGhai & Sandy Landar (Netherworld) — Zak Bagans (@Zak_Bagans) March 21, 2017

Aside from Bagans latest project, Zak is still continuing preparations for his new Haunted Museum, which is located near the Las Vegas strip. Bagans has been acquiring the most haunted, spooky objects he can get his hands on. Zak’s latest addition to the museum is a terrifying object that inspired the 2012 horror film, The Possession.

TMZ shared details of Zak’s latest find. It’s been shared that Bagans recently purchased the original dybbuk box. The dybbuk box is a wine cabinet that is reportedly haunted by an evil, restless spirit that is capable of possessing the living. Zak acquired the piece for thousands of dollars and will display it along his other dark, haunted finds at the museum.

The dybbuk, which is Yiddish for a malicious spirit, will be available for visitors of the museum to see, but only if they are over 18 and willing to sign a waiver. One is thing is certain, the box will remain closed. Zak himself if even too frightened by the evil possibilities that inhabit the old cabinet.

As for when The Haunted Museum will open it’s doors, nobody knows an exact date just yet. Bagans took to Twitter about a week ago to reveal the opening would be soon. Fans can’t wait for the opportunity to visit Zak’s museum and see for themselves the evil, history filled objects Bagans will have displayed. Are you brave enough to visit? Will you sign the waivers to view the off limit, most terrifying objects Zak has? As previously shared by The Inquisitr,Zak also has a doll on display, which will also require signing a waiver to view. No photography or filming will be allowed in the museum, as well.

Bagans most famous work is still Ghost Adventures, which is currently airing its 14th season on the Travel Channel. Zak is a busy man and fans can’t wait to see what project he will be conjuring up next. Stay tuned for more information on Zak and the rest of the Ghost Adventures crew as it becomes available.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]